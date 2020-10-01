On paper, Shamokin’s football opener didn’t go very well for the Indians, as it was a 34-point loss to Jersey Shore.
However, Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said he feels as though the Indians picked up a huge jolt of confidence from the trip to Thompson Street Stadium.
“They struggled a little bit against Jersey Shore, but Jersey Shore is a heck of a football team,” Keiser said of the Bulldogs, which after beating Shamokin 41-7, beat the Braves and Central Mountain by a combined score of 105-7. “They stayed with Jersey Shore physically. They came back from that trip, and starting beating up everybody down here physically.”
The Braves face the Indians tonight in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
In this age of spread offenses, the Indians have won the last two weeks the old-fashioned way — with defense, special teams and their running game.
Shamokin scored nine points in the first half of its 16-0 win over Selinsgrove last week on special teams thanks to two blocked punts that led to a touchdown and a safety. Then in the second half against the Seals, the Indians didn’t score, but used their running game to burn clock, and keep the Seals off the board.
“Everything starts with our running game,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said, “and that all starts with the offensive line. They’ve done a good job in the running game and in pass protection.”
It’s a completely different Indians’ line this season. Shamokin had several guys over 250 pounds last season up front, but this season Garrett Kitchen at 190 pounds is the Indians’ biggest linemen.
“They’re not all that big, but they’re fast and they’re strong,” Keiser said.
Despite their reliance on the running game the last two weeks, Hynoski said sophomore quarterback Brett Nye has also played well the last two weeks. Nye has completed 12 of 25 passes for 163 yards and three scores with no interceptions in the last two victories.
“I think Brett and our skill players have played well,” Hynoski said. “I feel confident in whichever part of our offense is working on a particular day.”
Shikellamy built some confidence of its own last week as well, picking up its first win of the season, 14-0, over Milton on the road at Alumni Field. The Braves again struggled early to put points on the board, but a touchdown with just nine seconds left in the first half propelled them in the second half.
The biggest issue for the Braves has come on the injury front. Alex Geiser moved from fullback to center. Some of the Braves linebackers have been tried at nose guard, while senior Connor Fitzgerald — a longtime starter at linebacker — has been moved to cornerback.
“You have to have a special kind of kid. There are some kids in the past, who we’ve said to them, ‘Move here you’ll have a better chance to play,’ and they’ll tell you they aren’t comfortable,” Keiser said. “These guys will do anything you ask. It’s just awesome. They are a great group to work with.”
The Braves are dealing with another injury on the offensive line this week, missing guard Nate Gessner. Senior Robbie Heller moves into the starting lineup.
“It’d be nice if we could have just one full cohesive offensive line for a couple of weeks,” Keiser said. “The kids are still picking up some of the stuff we want to do, and injuries just won’t let us develop any cohesion on the offensive line.”
Senior Jared Oakes returned at right tackle last week after missing the first two games.