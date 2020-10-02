Just one year ago, Jordan Stout navigated the reality of adapting to his new surroundings and teammates in Happy Valley.
Stout began his college career at his home state’s Virginia Tech University but transferred to Penn State a month before Penn State’s 2019 season opener against Idaho.
Kicking was anything but new to Stout — he averaged 64.3 yards per kickoff and made four extra-point attempts with the Hokies in 2018. However, State College and the Penn State program was.
Equipped with one season of experience as a Nittany Lion, Stout feels at home with Penn State’s program.
“I’m so much more comfortable this year because I know the players have my back — I’m closer to them,” Stout said on Thursday. “I know the coaches have my back. I know I’m going to get opportunities because I’ve shown that I can.”
In just his third game with Penn State last season, Stout booted a 57-yard field goal to set a new school record. In Week 1 against Idaho, he had 12 touchbacks to go with a 53-yard field goal. At season’s end, Stout’s 66 touchbacks ranked fourth in FBS.
Stout, a redshirt, junior, appeared on this spring’s depth chart as the Penn State’s first-team kicker and punter. He’s also slated to handle holding duties for junior placekicker Jake Pinegar.
“It’s kind of a unique situation,” Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig said earlier this spring. “Thankfully, we got Jordan last year, who really is a combo guy.”
Former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin’s departure to the NFL’s New Orleans Saints presents an opening for Stout to replace him. The two formed a tight-knit bond last year, and their friendship has only grown stronger with time.
“We talk almost every day,” Stout said of Gillikin. “He just pretty much tells me how the process is, what to expect when it’s my opportunity to be in his shoes. “The guy made the 53-man roster; that’s so sweet. And he’s behind probably the top two punters in the NFL right now, learning from them. That’s a lot of what we talk about. I ask him questions. He’s one of my best friends. We just talk about life sometimes.”
On Wednesday, Penn State unveiled a new tradition via a nearly three-minute video on Twitter titled, ‘A New Tradition Begins.’ The NCAA during the offseason approved players to wear No. 0, marking a first.
Penn State’s video featured iconic moments from the program’s special teams’ players, and it ended with, “Zero possesses endless potential and infinite possibilities, as does the individual wearing it.”
Stout sported No. 98 last season, and it remains to be seen just who ultimately ends up with No. 0 in 2020. Regardless of who does, Stout said it will be well-deserved.
“I think it’s really cool that we special teams because that just puts a huge emphasis on special teams and it makes people outside of the team or even on the team realize how important special teams really is,” Stout said. “I feel like it’s going to make people work a lot harder… I think what’s going to happen is the number zero is going to get passed down from each year. I think it’s a huge opportunity for anyone on the team who can grasp it. I’d love to have it, but if I don’t have it, I’m going to be super happy for anyone on the team who does.”