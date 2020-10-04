CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake is traditionally home to aquatic life such as pike, bass and bluegills. Now a new form of wildlife has been spotted in the body of water, one not native to this country.
Freshwater jellyfish in Conneaut Lake were seen by employees of Nye’s Marina at the end of August. An Aug. 31 video uploaded to the marina’s Facebook page shows the diminutive jellyfish swimming near the marina’s docks.
Dustin Eaton — sales manager for Nye’s Marina, and the person who filmed the video — said the jellyfish were first spotted by another employee, Jesse Nye, while he was underwater working on a ramp. The spotting occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and noon.
“They look just like jellyfish in the ocean, but they’re much smaller,” Eaton said.
The marina staff continued seeing the jellyfish for four or five days after the first appearance, but haven’t seen them since. Eaton said the workers noticed the jellyfish were only visible when the sun was out. He called it “the most surprising” creature he’d ever seen in the lake.
Freshwater jellyfish, also known as craspedacusta sowerbii, are native to China, according to Sara Stahlman, extension lead at the Pennsylvania Sea Grant. However, they made their way to the United States in the early 1900s and have spread to many, but not all, states.
“They actually are fairly common,” Stahlman said. “They’re mostly found in the eastern United States, but populations have popped up all over the place.”
Despite their name, freshwater jellyfish are not true jellyfish, instead belonging to a related family called hydras. In fact, most of the time they do not look that similar to jellyfish at all.
Stahlman explained that freshwater jellyfish have two stages of life — a juvenile polyp stage and an adult medusa stage. The jellyfish spend most of their life in the polyp stage, only developing into the medusa stage under certain conditions, and the species will even regress to the polyp stage if those conditions are no longer available.
In the medusa stage, the species looks like a familiar, if tiny, jellyfish. They have tentacles and measure between 5 to 25 millimeters, around the size of a penny.
In their polyp form, however, the animals lose their tentacles and measure only around 1 millimeter. In this stage of life, the species tend to clump together into colonies, looking like a see-through mass.
While the tentacles of the polyp forms do have stingers, Stahlman said they’re too small to harm humans.
Although the species is invasive, Stahlman said there is no definitive proof that the species causes any major ecological damage to areas they’re introduced to, though the exact extent of their potential disruptions are unknown.
“Honestly, the whole impact is really unclear,” she said. “There’s a lot more research that’s needed.”
According to the United States Geological Survey, sightings of freshwater jellyfish in Pennsylvania have occurred since 1957, with the last confirmed sighting occurring in 2009. None of the previously-listed sightings have taken place in Conneaut Lake, though a few were in nearby bodies of water including Oil Creek, Allegheny Reservoir, Pymatuning Reservoir and Sandy Lake.
Stahlman said the jellyfish are often accidentally introduced to new environments by taking water from one body of water to another. Due to their small size, they often go undetected. She encouraged people not to take water from one source to another, and for boat owners to make sure all water is emptied out of their boats before they take it to another body.
She also said that anyone who spots these fish should report the sighting to either the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission or to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“What we typically tell people is if they see something, say something,” Stahlman said.