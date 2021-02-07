Connect two dots and you have a line.
Three, a triangle. Four, some variation of a rectangle.
How about 100 dots? A thousand?
As a kid, I used to love doing the dot-to-dot or connect-the-dot activities in publications like Highlights magazine. It didn’t usually take too much imagination to figure out what the picture was going to be — even before putting pencil to paper.
As I got older, those connect-the-dot pages became more complex. Twenty or 30 points to connect evolved into 100 or more. An activity that used to take a few minutes was now much more time-intensive. However, the end results were much more impressive. Details popped and a clearer image came into view as the final dots were connected to the bigger picture.
That’s the mental picture one should take away from a recent study by veterinarian Kathleen Mullen and her team from Cornell University that looked at the potential connection between sick foals at a renowned racehorse farm near Sayre, and the fracking chemicals that may have caused it.
The study looked at a spike of dysphagic foals — newborns that had trouble swallowing and were at risk of inhaling milk and developing pneumonia. A rare condition, the farm’s high numbers of affected foals caught Mullen’s attention.
She studied the foals, their mothers and the environment, comparing data to similar tests done at a sister farm in New York owned by the same people and using the same food, bedding and hay. The New York farm did not have the same high rate of dysphagic foals.
The main difference in the two farms involved proximity to fracking wells. Fracking is banned in New York, but the Pennsylvania farm had active wells nearby, and a spike in polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — compounds that are connected with natural gas fracking — in the well water.
“It is a really striking study in that we don’t always see veterinarians involved in cases connected to fracking and environmental issues. It is certainly a small study, but as with most studies related to fracking, it is hard to say with complete certainty that fracking caused the issue — that is true even in larger epidemiological studies,” said Kristina Marusic, a reporter for Environmental Health News, which ran a story about Mullen’s study in May of 2020. “She spent years studying two different farms, looking at every other factor that could contribute to the issue and ruling them out, but you still can’t say it proves fracking chemicals in the water caused the problem beyond a shadow of a doubt.
“What it does, however, is get the information out there where others can process it, and maybe they have similar stories and maybe that leads to a bigger finding that is more conclusive,” she said. “There is a much larger body of literature for fracking health impacts on humans — there are now 12 years of scientific research collected. If you have 10 studies that suggest that, for example, a pregnant mother is more likely to have a baby with a lower-than-average birth weight the closer she lives to a fracking well, that has more merit than one study.”
Anthony Ingraffea — longtime lead professor of civil and environmental engineering at Cornell University with more than a decade of experience in fracking research and writing — was approached by Mullen early in her study to provide insight on the ways that fracking could be causing an increase in polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that may have triggered dysphagia for a number of foals.
“We considered the possibility of surface spills leaching down into the water table, or the leaking of materials either going down the well or coming back up into an underground source of drinking water,” he said.
Ingraffea added that despite their best efforts to find a definitive cause of the dysphagia spike in foals from this specific farm, it isn’t conclusive that elevated polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the water caused the issue, or that fracking was the cause of the elevated compounds in the horses’ drinking water.
“All the intriguing dots suggest a certain outcome, but aren’t positively positive — I consider it more curiously correlative, and as a scientist, that is the best I can say,” said Ingraffea. “If you can’t prove causality, then it is only correlation. As a scientist, we are bound by the rules of the game. It is so hard to prove causality (in these sort of cases) because there are so many moving targets. It can be very frustrating for me, but especially so for those impacted by the situation.”
Considering the growth of fracking across the state in the past decade-plus, the number of new wells dug, the number of wells abandoned, the opportunities for a negative impact within the environment — along with the countless studies surrounding all of these scenarios — likely number in the millions, Ingraffea estimated.
“Speaking as a scientist with training in mathematics and probability, you can’t roll dice a million times without snake eyes coming up,” he said.
Because of that, Mullen’s study becomes an important dot in a much larger environmentally-focused connect-the-dot experience.
“This paper will be cited again and again as other similar cases develop in other locations, not just in Pennsylvania. Science was done here. The community was served by this research and the publication of it,” Ingraffea said. “If they didn’t do the work, there would be no dot to connect.”
Whether this dot is part of a bigger picture that more conclusively highlights some of the potential health concerns of fracking — or one that eventually suggests the opposite — remains to be seen.
To get to that point of clarity, we need more data — more dots.
To that end, as Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, I encourage anyone who may have important information to share to please do so.
I have no pre-set agenda in this request, no side-taking, leaning or bias. As Riverkeeper, my goal is simply to protect and promote our river-based resources.
Your information could provide the necessary dots needed to get us closer to that goal.
You can contact me via email at midsusriver@gmail.com. For more on the study, and to hear the full podcast interview with Dr. Kathleen Mullen, visit www.MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org.