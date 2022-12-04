Was this your year to bring home that buck or doe? Did a successful friend or family member give you a gift of fresh venison? Looking for a recipe or two to try? The following are a few my family enjoys and I think yours would too.
Does your family enjoy Italian sausage? If so, you will love this recipe. Mix seven pounds of ground venison with three pounds of ground pork. Add four ounces table salt, one ounce ground black pepper, 1/2 ounce sage, 1/2 ounce ginger, one level tablespoon of crushed fennel seed and one tablespoon oregano. Mix thoroughly. When you think you have it well-mixed, continue to do so for an additional 5 to 10 minutes to completely blend spices with the meat. Allow the meat to rest under refrigeration for a day or two. The sausage mixture can then be formed into patties, stuffed into casings, or simply frozen as crumbles to be used as a pizza topping. A little frying will turn this sausage into a treat your family will find irresistible.
Deer steak
Looking for a new method of frying deer steak? Why not try Ginger Snap Venison? The ingredients are simple. One bag of crushed ginger snaps, 1 1/2 cups of milk, one beaten egg and of course a few deer steaks. Either chops or round steaks will work well. Combine milk and egg in a shallow dish. Place steaks in the dish and soak for 1/2 hour. Remove steaks and coat with crushed ginger snap cookies. Fry on low heat for approximately 15 minutes, turning several times.
Pickling
Today you don’t hear much about pickling meat, but before freezers were common, pickling was often done to preserve meat for future use. The following recipe was used by my grandmother and her mother before her. I call it Myrtle’s Pickled Deer Heart.
You will need the following: One or more deer hearts, apple cider vinegar, water, salt, pepper, and if you wish, garlic salt and/or red pepper flakes.
Hollow and thoroughly rinse the heart. Slice in half and cut into bite-size pieces or strips. Boil for one hour or until tender. Drain meat and place it in a glass jar. Completely cover the meat with a 50/50 mixture of vinegar and water. Add a pinch of black pepper and a pinch of salt. Both a pinch of garlic salt and/or red pepper flakes can be added if you wish. Refrigerate and allow to cure for a few days. Once cured, simply fork out a few chunks and eat cold. This snack isn’t for everyone, but some folks, including myself, really enjoy it.
Here is one the whole family will enjoy: Baked Venison Spaghetti. You will need the following: three pounds of ground venison, one pound spaghetti, one 8 ounce can of mushroom pieces, two quarts tomato sauce, 1 pound of sliced mozzarella cheese and 2 pounds of shredded mozzarella.
Brown burger, then add sauce and mushrooms. Cook spaghetti and drain. In a baking pan, put a layer of sauce, then cover with sliced mozzarella. Put the spaghetti into the remaining sauce and mix well. Add 1/2 of this to the baking dish, placing it on top of the mozzarella slices. Next, put another layer of cheese, either sliced or shredded. Top with remaining spaghetti, then a final layer of cheese. I said it was going to taste good ñ not be healthy! Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes, until golden brown. Donít be surprised if the family asks for it again and again.
I hope you will find one or more of these recipes to your liking. Venison sometimes gets a bad rap as having a “gamey” flavor, but properly handled and prepared it can provide you and your family with numerous delicious meals.
Goodbye for now folks. All this writing has made me hungry. I think I’ll wander over to the fridge and fork out a few bites of pickled deer heart.