The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Okla. — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominating 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) and its 53rd consecutive Big 12 regular season win, as well as the 599th of coach Kim Mulkey’s career.
Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Bears.
Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8), which is now 2-5 in its last seven games.
n No. 15 Gonzaga 53,
Santa Clara 46
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Gonzaga clinched a tie for its 16th West Coast Conference title with a win over Santa Clara.
Nine players played and scored, and eight played at least 14 minutes for the Bulldogs (25-2, 14-1), who have a three-game lead with three games to play and have 16 straight home wins.
Gonzaga led 30-19 at the half and the first basket of the second half produced a 32-19 lead. The first basket of the fourth quarter pulled the Broncos within six but that was as close as they would get.
Tia Hay topped Santa Clara (9-16, 3-11) with 13 points.
n No. 21 South Dakota 77,
Oral Roberts 73
TULSA, Okla. — Chloe Lamb scored a career-high 24 points, and South Dakota jumped to a big early lead and held on to defeat Oral Roberts.
The Coyotes (25-2, 14-0 Summit League), who won their 14th straight, had their first league game decided by single figures as the Golden Eagles (12-14, 7-5) used a 26-14 advantage in the second quarter to close within 35-31. South Dakota had a 21-5 lead after one quarter.
Oral Roberts, which lost the first matchup 76-56, tied the game at 44 on a Keni Jo Lippe 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but Taylor Frederick hit a layup and a 3 as the Coyotes regained the lead.
Inside the final two minutes, Oral Roberts got within two several times but South Dakota went 6-of-6 from foul line to seal the game.
n No. 24 Missouri State 88,
Southern Illinois 57
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Elle Ruffridge came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Missouri State got revenge for its only Missouri Valley Conference loss, poundingt Southern Illinois.
Alexa Willard added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin earned her ninth double-double with 10 points and a career-high-matching 14 rebounds for the Bears (21-3, 11-1).
Missouri State has won seven straight since a 70-68 loss at Southern Illinois on Jan. 17.