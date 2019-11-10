HERSHEY — Rita Aucker and Kelly Wolfe wrapped one another in a long, silent embrace that spoke volumes Saturday.
The senior defenders were two of Selinsgrove’s seven first-year starters who helped the Seals live up to all of the program’s lofty expectations. However, perhaps for the first time, they experienced an occasion when their best wasn’t good enough in a 3-0 state quarterfinal loss to Twin Valley.
“We didn’t come into this thinking we’re going to lose,” said Aucker. “I’m pretty sure all of us said, and we had the vibe that, we were going into this as if it could be our last one because it obviously could be.
“But I don’t think there’s any one of us that would walk away feeling like we didn’t put in our 110 percent.”
Twin Valley scored three times in the first half — converting all but one of its penalty corner opportunities — in a otherwise evenly matched opening period. The Seals then dominated second-half play, challenging the Raiders with possession, pressure and seven corners. Nothing came of those set pieces, and even an apparent Liv Reichley goal with about nine minutes to play went unrecognized.
“It’s a little bit of deja vu from last year,” said Seals coach Roz Erb, whose team dropped a state quarter to Twin Valley at Milton Hershey High for the second consecutive season. “We came here with a very similar skill level as our opponent — if not a little bit more well-balanced all around — and we just did not put it away.
“Right from the opening tip we had good possession for the first five minutes, and we had some opportunities that we needed to put away in games like this. I don’t want to take away from our second-half effort (but) we just didn’t clean it up. We just didn’t put it away.”
The District 3 third-place Raiders (18-8) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round against District 3 champion Palmyra (21-3), a 2-0 winner over District 1 runner-up Upper Perkiomen.
Selinsgrove, which saw an eight-game win streak end, finished the season 17-4.
“I walk away feeling satisfied with every game this season,” said Wolfe. “I was just so impressed with how our team, after losing (eight) seniors, we got to the same place we were last year.”
Saturday’s state rematch with Twin Valley featured early drama both ways. The Raiders’ Brooke Trent stepped up to the front of the circle to slow a Reichley charge several minutes before Seals sophomore Mazzie Teats dropped to the turf to wall off consecutive shots by Sophia Marsalo.
Selinsgrove scoring leader Emily Swineford earned the game’s first corner just more than nine minutes in. While the corner play was scuttled, Swineford ultimately had a look from the left side that was cleared by the Raiders’ Hannah Strausser.
Twin Valley made a habit of getting just enough of a stick on the ball to redirect the Seals’ passes and shots. Conversely, the Raiders did an exceptional job of keeping the ball in the circle to extend corner plays, which is how they scored two of their goals.
“I think we had about the same playing level,” said Wolfe. “It’s just their corners, they executed them really well, and we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the cage.”
The icebreaker was a textbook tip in front with 18:33 left in the half. Natali Foster received the insert on the Raiders’ first corner and moved quickly left for a reverse-stick shot that Darya McDevitt deflected high into the cage. On another corner just five minutes later, Selinsgrove’s Jess Alba blocked a shot in the middle of the circle but the rebound was shuffled to McDevitt for a successful off-balance push near the right post.
“They were very efficient on corners and took advantage of that,” said Erb. “Took the wind out of us a little bit.”
The Raiders earned their third corner with 92 seconds left in the half, then another immediately after. Teats stoned a Emma Winther shot but the rebound was collected by Foster just inside the top-left side of the circle and she whistled a 16-foot shot for a 3-0 lead.
“When someone gets a two-nothing lead, you have that little bit of goal cushion,” said Wolfe. “So if we would have scored then, I think it could have been different.
“We were a little frantic, but I feel like after halftime we kind of composed ourselves. In the second half we were mostly on our offensive side.”
Selinsgrove’s attack generated 13 second-half shots — all turned away by Raiders senior Talayna Viscuso — in addition to a handful of drives off corner inserts that were blocked by Foster and Winther.
Late in the half, Seals senior Maddie Bucher got the ball in front where Reichley stuffed it at the cage. She leaped to celebrate as a Twin Valley defender pulled the ball back into the circle and play continued without a call.
“They’re absolutely a good team, and I’ll give credit where credit is due,” said Aucker. “It’s a lot of skill and little bit of luck, and the luck today seemed to fall towards them.”
PIAA CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Milton Hershey H.S.
TWIN VALLEY 3, SELINSGROVE 0
First half
TV-Darya McDevitt (Natali Foster), 18:33; TV-McDevitt (Foster), 13:27; TV-Foster (Emma Winther), 0:38.6.
Shots: S, 13-7. Corners: S, 9-4. Cards: None. Saves: Twin Valley 13 (Talayna Viscuso); Selinsgrove 4 (Mazzie Teats).