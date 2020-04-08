General managers have become accustomed to being surrounded by organized chaos during the NFL Draft.
At any given moment, they might have a dozen different voices competing for space in their ear. Coaches lobby to upgrade specific positions, scouts defend the merits of their individual prospects and various front office staff are on the phones calling drafted players and talking with other teams about trades.
It’s a symphony of madness that leads to the announcement delivered by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell from a stage in front of thousands of screaming fans.
And none of it will happen when the draft kicks off in a little more than two weeks on April 23.
In a memo to all 32 teams Monday, Goodell confirmed this year’s draft will be conducted “virtually.” All front office staff and coaches will be working from their private homes in an attempt to comply with social-distancing guidelines enacted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Apps like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime will attempt to replicate the “war rooms” each team typically hunkers down in this time of year.
It’s going to be a shock to the system, to be sure.
But, as NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer told CNHI Sports Indiana last week, it’s no different than what the rest of America is doing.
Working from home is the new norm. Businesses and offices across the nation have adapted. It’s the NFL’s turn.
Trades could be more difficult to pull off while a team is on the clock, with GMs and their subordinates frantically searching for contact numbers for the proper personnel to reach their counterparts in other cities.
And the chances of an epic gaffe like some from years passed certainly will increase.
In 2003, the Minnesota Vikings reportedly were mulling trade offers from the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots with the seventh overall pick.
Minnesota believed it had a deal with the Ravens that would have netted the 10th overall pick along with fourth- and sixth-round compensation in return. But the league office said it never received confirmation of the deal from Baltimore, and the 15-minute allotment to make the pick ran out.
The Carolina Panthers pounced and immediately selected offensive tackle Jordan Gross and the Jaguars followed with quarterback Byron Leftwich – believed to have been the Ravens’ target for moving up.
There was a happy ending for the Vikings, who eventually took defensive tackle Kevin Williams – their intended target all along – and saw him become a roster stalwart for the next 11 seasons.
In 2011, the Ravens were involved in another botched draft-day trade when time ran out while they were negotiating a trade down from No. 26 overall to No. 29 with the Chicago Bears.
The Kansas City Chiefs used the chaos to move in and select wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin, and Baltimore still ended up with the guy it wanted – cornerback Jimmy Smith, who enjoyed a nine-year career with the franchise.
But the Ravens were far from amused and unsuccessfully fought to get draft-pick compensation from Chicago, which had held up the deal because a “glitch” on its end.
In 1982, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accidentally selected offensive guard Sean Farrell with the 17th overall pick.
The team intended to draft defensive end Booker Reese, but a faulty phone connection led to the Bucs’ equipment manager hearing the wrong name and turning in the wrong card.
With Reese still on the board in the second round, Tampa Bay doubled down on its efforts and traded its 1983 first-rounder to the Bears for the 32nd overall pick.
Farrell made 106 starts over an 11-year career with the Bucs, Patriots, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. Reese lasted just a little more than two seasons in Tampa, making seven starts and exiting the NFL after playing two games in the 1985 season for the Los Angeles Rams.
The late Don Banks wrote an incredible long-form story on the saga for Sports Illustrated in 2014. It’s still available online and well worth the time and effort.
The 2020 draft will be hard-pressed to match that debacle, but GMs will need to be extremely organized and on top of their games in this environment.
This is a draft that figures to favor the best front offices.
And if a few of the others slip up in memorable fashion, at least it will provide years of future entertainment.