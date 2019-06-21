Milton’s Eric Counsil did not begin playing tennis until his sophomore year of high school, but since then he has let his racquet do the talking.
“It was the first time I picked up a racquet,” said Counsil.
Not bad for someone who went from playing third singles to placing second in the district and winning his first match at the PIAA tournament in just three years.
“Going to states and making it there was a dream come true for me,” he said, “but pushing through the first round like that was even better … it just felt awesome.”
Counsil was selected as The Daily Item’s Boys Tennis Player of the Year after his extraordinary senior season.
It all started in 10th grade with a flimsy racquet and a shuttlecock in gym class.
Counsil’s health and physical education teacher, Nick Fisher, told him he should go out for tennis after seeing him play badminton in gym class. Fisher became the coach of the boys tennis team this season.
“He just had a natural knack for the racquet sport, and I could just see so much potential,” Fisher said.
That first season was far from easy, and did not go the way Counsil had anticipated.
“I expected to be better than what I was,” he said. “I was kind of in my head.”
Following that season, Counsil made a promise to himself and his coach that he would work to meet the potential he knew he had.
“I promised (my coach) I would keep my head up no matter what, learn from my mistakes, smile and laugh it off,” said Counsil.
After a promising junior year, he began committing much of his time to practicing.
“That’s literally all I did the summer before my senior year,” he said. “(I was) always holding a racquet, even during basketball season. I was going up to the club during the winter and was hitting all year round just to make sure I didn’t lose anything.”
He also helped his mother, Jenny, coach the girls team in the Fall of 2018.
“His senior year he just worked hard,” Fisher said. “He was always one of the last ones to leave the courts.”
In only his third year of playing tennis, Counsil breezed to a 17-1 record, and secured a first round bye in the District 4 Singles Tournament.
After defeating Jersey Shore’s Mike Walker in consecutive sets, he moved on to face his good friend Conor Ryan of Central Columbia in the third round.
“Playing him is always a challenge,” Counsil said.
A win in the semifinals secured his trip to the PIAA State Championships, where he won his first match before losing in the quarterfinals.
Fisher said that reaching the state tournament was Counsil’s goal at the beginning of the season, but he did not expect the success he had in the first round.
“The expectations were to get to that point, and everyone was very proud of him at that point,” he said. “He definitely shocked us … It was a pretty dominating match.”
During his short tennis career, Counsil and his peers began to see a future for him in the sport. He recently received a spot on the team at Millersville University.
“I dreamed of just trying to impress people by my senior year,” he said.” “I just wanted people to know my little story, because you see a lot of kids … who are being coached since they could walk and I think being able to do what I did in only my third year was a lot of hard work.”