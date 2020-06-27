Course celebrating 50 years

The Daily Item
Bill Riden might have left the immediate area, but his dream still lives on in McClure.
The Indian Golf Club celebrates its 50th anniversary today, as it opened on June 27, 1970, as a nine-hole course. Riden and his father began building the nine holes in 1966 when he was just 14, and the par-35, 2,500-yard course opened four years later.
They family brought the neighboring farm in 1976, and Riden began designing the back nine in McClure. It took many years as the course played as a 12-, 14- and 16-hole course, until the full back nine opened in 1990.
It’s now a par 71 course. Total yardarge is 5,456 yards long with a long hole of 543 yards.
Riden, who went to Penn State and worked in the golf course industry for many years, moved to Lititz, and his parents, along with his sister, have run the golf course over the years.
For its 50th anniversary, the course is offering 50 door prizes. Golfers are entered anytime they play through Tuesday. They don’t need to be present to win a door prize.