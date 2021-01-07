Penn State has suspended all men’s basketball activities following positive COVID-19 tests within the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 includes student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
On Wednesday, the athletic department announced four positive COVID-19 tests within its athletic programs after 513 student-athletes were tested from the period of Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
As a result, the Nittany Lions’ games against No. 10 Michigan (Saturday) and No. 15 Rutgers (Jan. 12) have been postponed. Penn State’s slated contests against Wisconsin and Ohio State were also tabled earlier this week. Penn State last played on Dec. 30 at Indiana.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Penn State said in a statement on Wednesday. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation.”
Penn State is scheduled to play at Purdue on Jan. 17. However, the status of that game is subject to change.
“No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 12,” the school said.
The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) last took the court on Dec. 30 in an 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana. Penn State on Dec. 8 earned a 75-55 road win against then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, but the program is currently on a three-game losing streak.