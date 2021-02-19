Ashley Kolak gave her team a pass.
In her second season as Selinsgrove’s girls basketball coach, Kolak sensed the Seals might have trouble in a recent home game. They hadn’t been able to practice for a series of three days ahead of their matchup with Southern Columbia, and Kolak realized it could take time for the girls to warm up.
“I said to them before the game, ‘If you come out cold, it’s OK,’” Kolak recalled. “We’re going to work through that.”
Sure enough, the Seals trailed 8-0 after two minutes of play. They rather quickly cut their deficit to 12-9, and led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter. However, the visiting Tigers maintained their scoring pace for a nine-point advantage in the second quarter, and won by the same, 63-54.
“It’s just another bump in the road,” said Selinsgrove junior Avery DeFazio, “along with COVID and all the other stuff going on.”
The Seals, who lead Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference, were on a roll prior to the Southern game. They won in overtime at Central Mountain to take sole possession of first place in HAC-I one night, then beat division rival Danville on the road the following day.
Then came the unplanned layoff, a situation compounded by two unforeseen circumstances: a snow day prevented Selinsgrove from practicing on the eve of the Feb. 10 game, and that date had been rescheduled from its original slot of Feb. 11. So two potential practice days were lost; the Seals went three days between dribbles; and they struggled to keep pace with a good opponent.
“We pour in a lot of hours ... and three days off for us is a lot,” Kolak said. “We’re (comfortable with), maybe, a day off. We’ll take our day off, but we go at it hard in the gym (in practice).”
What’s worse, the Seals haven’t played since Feb. 10 — sidelined by a COVID-related issue until Feb. 24 at the earliest.
They are the most recent area team shut down for 14 days (10 for virus control, four to resume practice) by the pandemic. Greenwood (from early to mid-January), Danville (mid-to-late January) and Warrior Run (late January to early February) are among the Valley girls basketball teams that weathered COVID pauses.
Other programs are still trying to recover from the state-mandated pause that was triggered after preseason practice began and shelved all winter sports for three weeks through the turn of the year.
“I think for us the biggest challenge was getting the season started and then having that three-week break,” said Milton girls basketball coach Phil Davis. “We weren’t allowed to be together; we weren’t allowed to do anything — I couldn’t get them in the gym. And I’m no different than any other coach that had that same issue, but I thought we were in much better shape mentally and physically to start the year. Then we took that three weeks off, and I feel that we have been climbing an uphill battle ever since to try to get ourselves back into playing shape.”
The Black Panthers — who are in the mix for a District 4 Class 4A playoff berth — have lost three of their last four, but two were one-possession games. Milton had a six-day layoff between its previous two games.
“We’ve had more snow issues recently than we’ve had COVID issues,” Davis said. “I think the kids have done a great job dealing with this (pandemic) issue throughout this entire season. The mask-playing is not easy, but everybody’s doing that.
“I think they’ve done great with it.”
Midd-West coach Erica Wagner is in her second season, and, also like Kolak, leading a resurgence. The Mustangs, who were winless a year ago, carry a 6-7 record into today’s game against Central Mountain. They are currently fifth in the District 4-4A power rankings, within striking distance of a first-round home playoff game.
“I think the most challenging part (of the pandemic) is having everybody there,” Wagner said. “In the back of my mind that’s a fear every single day, that one of them is going to get called down (to the high school office) for close contact or something like that.
“In the beginning, back in December, we had one (instance) here and then two here. The last practice we had right before the three-week pause, I believe we had eight kids at practice. So with continuity and team chemistry, it’s hard to build on that when you don’t have everybody there.”
Midd-West is scheduled to close the regular season with five games in the next nine days — barring any hiccups, of course.
“Coming back in January, after being away for three weeks, was a little like starting over, but since then we’ve been fortunate,” said Wagner. “We haven’t had anybody taken from us, and we’re just trying to build that team chemistry and keep that continuity.”