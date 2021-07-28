The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader today, starting at 12:05 p.m.
Brewers 7, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls on Wednesday.
Mets 2, Braves 1
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve New York’s victory over Atlanta.
The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 3, Rays 1, 10 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge went from being a late scratch to hitting a tiebreaking single in a two-run 10th inning as New York beat Tampa Bay for the second straight day.
Judge was taken out of the lineup about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Although no announcement was made about why, the All-Star right fielder struck out in the fifth pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial.
Judge returned to the team Tuesday after going on the COVID-19 injured list July 16.
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 1
Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 1
BOSTON — Rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings, and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader.
The Jays won the opener by the same score as Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs.
Tigers 17, Twins 14
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs, and Detroit outscored Minnesota despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any.
Astros 11, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs in Houston’s victory over Seattle.
Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered. The Astros have won seven of their last nine games.
Royals 3, White Sox 2, 10 innings
KANSAS CITY — Michael A. Taylor hit an 0-2 cutter up the middle for a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as Kansas City completed a comeback win over AL Central-leading Chicago.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 8, Marlins 7
BALTIMORE — Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Baltimore got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in a comeback victory over Miami.
Baltimore erased an early 5-0 deficit.
Indians 7, Cardinals 2
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field, and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and Cleveland beat St. Louis.
A’s 10, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning, and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to help Oakland beat San Diego.
Diamondbacks 3, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 21/2 months, and Arizona beat Texas.