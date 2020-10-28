The Daily Item
The Montoursville Area School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that it was moving to remote learning due to two COVID-19 cases in the high school.
With Montoursville High School going to remote learning until Nov. 3, all extracurricular activities are canceled for the school until that time.
The Warriors (7-0) were the No. 1 seed in the District 4 Class 3A football players, and were scheduled to host Loyalsock at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. That game is canceled, and the Lancers will receive a forfeit.
Loyalsock will face the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal — Athens travels to Danville at 1 p.m. — on Nov. 7 in the District 4 Class 3A championship game.
The Montoursville girls soccer team was the fifth seed in Class 2A, and was set to travel to Troy on Friday afternoon. The Trojans will also receive a forfeit into the semifinals. The No. 4 seed Troy will face the winner of top-seeded Central Columbia and No. 8 seed Towanda.
The East Juniata boys District 4 Class A boys soccer was also canceled on Tuesday when Northeast Bradford dropped out as well. Two games were canceled Monday, but were subsequently rescheduled for this weekend.
Sullivan County, after dropping out Monday, decided it could play on Tuesday. The girls quarterfinal in Class A with East Juniata and the boys quarterfinal in Class A with Southern Columbia are moved to Saturday. The Griffin girls team will travel to East Juniata, while boys Griffin boys will host the Tigers. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m.
Northeast Bradford also dropped out of the volleyball playoffs, and the volleyball game between Towanda and North Penn-Liberty was also canceled Tuesday.