The Associated Press
WACO, Texas — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.
The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely to lose their spot at the top of the AP Top 25 early next week.
After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, Baylor was within 55-54 when LJ Cryer made two free throws to cap a 14-2 run.
Thompson made two free throws with 26 seconds left, then Bears guard Adam Flagler had turnovers on consecutive possessions — losing the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket, then a bad pass. Thompson was fouled making the steal, then made two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk after Baylor missed its last shot.
Cryer had 18 points for Baylor, which had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech.
Northwestern 64, No. 10 Michigan State 62
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat Michigan State for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.
The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.
The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.
Chase Audige had 14 points, and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 7 Wisconsin.
Julius Marble gave the Spartans a chance to win with a career-high 18 points. Hall and Gabe Brown scored 10 points each. Freshman Max Christie was held to six points, missing 7 of 8 shots.
Mississippi State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left, and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off Alabama.
Alabama was looking to rebound from its 81-77 loss to rival No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, but Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.
The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Molinar also had six rebounds and four assists, while Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakeel Moore added 15 points.
No. 2 Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Drew Timme scored 32 points, and Andrew Nembhard had 19 to lead the No. 2 Bulldogs to their 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.
Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 WCC), which leads the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 -for-75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).
No. 6 Arizona 82, Utah 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azoulas Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 points, and Arizona dominated Utah inside.
Arizona’s offense was a bit off-kilter early with point guard Kerr Kriisa out for non-COVID-19 precautionary reasons.
The Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) struggled with turnovers early and shooting from the perimeter all night, going 3-for-18 from the 3-point arc. But they made up for it by pounding it inside.
Arizona outscored Utah 56-28 in the paint, including 12 points during a 21-0 run that turned a close game into a blowout.
No. 8 Duke 88, N.C. State 73
DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Duke dominated inside with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak.
No. 9 Kansas 85, West Virginia 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards as ninth-ranked Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout the Mountaineers.
Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1), who led just 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 11 Houston 66, Tulsa 64
TULSA, Okla. — Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a narrow victory.
Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt.
Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58
BATON ROUGE, La. — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas past No. 12 LSU for its first road win of the season.
The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.
No. 15 Iowa State 79, No. 21 Texas 70
AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as Iowa State held on against Texas.
Kalscheur’s long-range shooting helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).
No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73
CINCINNATI — Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied after the break.
Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova.
Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51
MANHATTAN, KAN. — Nijel Pack scored 14 points, and Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left as Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak.
Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games.
No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79
LEXINGTON, KY. — Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, and Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points as No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68%.
Marquette 73, No. 20 Seton Hall 72
MILWAUKEE — Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Marquette withstood a long second-half drought and won for the fourth straight time.