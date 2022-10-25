MOUNTAIN TOP — Shikellamy’s first foray into District 2-4 Class 2A subregional field hockey competition last season brought on a difficult, but familiar challenge when seedings paired the Braves with archrival Selinsgrove.
The second year of the format introduced Shikellamy to one of the state’s most successful programs with a trip to Luzerne County to face second-seeded and defending champion Crestwood.
The host Comets overwhelmed the Braves on Tuesday, unleashing a four-goal burst in a span of 5:01 during the second quarter to break open the game on the way to a 10-0 rout in the quarterfinal.
“Usually, in previous years, we’ve faced Selinsgrove; we’ve never seen Crestwood,” said Braves first-year coach Hope Woolway, who had a game at Crestwood during her playing days at Lewisburg. “It was a new team and new experience.
“It was just about coming out and giving it all you’ve got.”
Despite steady pressure by Crestwood, Shikellamy (6-13) kept the game scoreless until just past the midway point of the first quarter and remained within 2-0 with less than 12 minutes left in the half.
Crestwood got the ball in front off a restart inside the 25, and Alex Geiger converted to start the game-breaking flurry.
The next two goals came on penalty corners — Aubrey Macri on a blast from the top of the circle after receiving the insert, then Kylah Kelly from close range near the left post after stopping, rather than deflecting, a teammate’s shot.
At that point, running-clock mercy rules took over. While the game was sped up, the Crestwood offense did not slow down.
Macri, who had also scored the game’s first goal after controlling a long rebound on a penalty corner, maneuvered near the end line on the right, cut left, then scored from a difficult angle to make it 6-0 with 6:40 still left in the second quarter.
“After the first quarter, after the first half, as long as they’re playing their hardest and continue to work, the score does not matter to us as coaches,” Woolway said.
Crestwood scored twice each in the third and fourth quarters, making it the most goals allowed by the Braves this season. They came in having split their previous eight games.
By keeping the ball primarily on the offensive end of the field, Crestwood held Shikellamy without a shot from six minutes remaining in the second quarter until 70 seconds remained in the game.
The Comets, who beat Selinsgrove, 2-1, in last year’s subregional final, also won District 2 Class 2A when playoffs were altered in 2020 for COVID. The program produced five state champions between 1988 and 2012, and since then has added its seventh and eighth PIAA final appearances.
First-year coach Amanda Tredinnick said her Crestwood team is hitting a groove at the right time.
“The last couple weeks, we’ve really concentrated on teamwork and communication, and I think it all came full circle for us tonight,” she said. “The girls played their hearts out.”
Crestwood improved to 11-7, heading into Thursday’s semifinal at home against Dallas, a 3-2 overtime winner over Pittston Area.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
NO. 2 CRESTWOOD 10, NO. 7 SHIKELLAMY 0
First quarter
C-Aubrey Macri, 7:20; C-Alyse Wanchisen, 1:53.
Second quarter
C-Alex Geiger, 11:41; C-Macri (Emily DelVecchio), 9:22; C-Kylah Kelly (Emma Guydish), 8:03; C-Macri, 6:40.
Third quarter
C-Wanchisen (Ava McConnell), 12:10; C-Morgan Koons (DelVecchio), 5:41.
Fourth quarter
C-Julia Dessoye, 14:00; C-Guydish (Kelly), 7:22.
Shots: C 31-2. Corners: C 12-3. Cards: C 1-0. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Reagan Wiest); Crestwood 2 (Isabella Caporuscio).