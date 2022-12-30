POTTSVILLE — Pottsville limited Shamokin to just nine second-half points, including a scoreless fourth quarter, as the Crimson Tide rallied for a 32-31 victory over their former Schuylkill League rivals at Martz Hall on Friday.
Shamokin (5-2) led 22-10 at halftime, but were hindered by an 0-of-4 performance from the line in the final stanza.
Jensynn Shuey had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians, while Joe Hile finished with seven points and 10 boards.
Nick Chivinski had 10 points, while Rylen Matlock and Letrel Montone each finished with nine points for Pottsville (6-3).
Pottsville 32, Shamokin 31
Pottsville (6-3) 32
Rylen Matlock 4 0-0 9; Letrel Montone 2 2-2 9; TJ Allen 1 0-0 2; Nick Chivinski 4 0-0 10; Chase Oswald 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-2 32.
3-point goals: Chivinski 2, Matlock.
Did not score: Amaree Bainbridge, Tyler Shappel, Cole Becker, Christian Alvarez.
Shamokin (5-2) 31
Rylan Price 3 0-1 7; Joe Hile 3 0-0 7; Connor Mattern 1 0-0 2; Case Litchy 2 0-3 4; Jensynn Shuey 5 1-1 11. Totals: 14 1-5 31.
3-point goals: Hile, Price.
Did not score: Benjamin Delbaugh, Cameron Annis, JJ Leiby.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;11;11;9;0 — 31
Pottsville;4;6;11;11 — 32