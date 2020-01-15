PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby watched the Pittsburgh Penguins thrive in his absence. The longtime captain pledged he would simply focus on doing his part to keep the Penguins rolling in his return from a two-month layoff.
Crosby held up his end of the bargain, collecting a goal and three assists in his first game back from abdominal surgery as the Penguins rolled past Minnesota 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Crosby needed less than eight minutes to pick up his first point since before Halloween when he assisted on Evgeni Malkin’s first goal of the night 7:57 into the game. Crosby added his sixth goal of the season in the third period when he slipped a backhand past Devan Dubnyk as the Penguins rolled to their fourth straight victory.
Malkin finished with two goals and a pretty no-look drop pass to set up Bryan Rust’s 19th of the season. Jared McCann scored for the fourth time in five games for Pittsburgh, Dominik Simon added his fifth, and Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots to improve to 11-0-1 in his last 12 starts against Western Conference opponents.
Crosby skated 17:53 after missing 28 games and looked just as dangerous as ever as the Penguins pulled within four points of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.
n Lightning 4, Kings 3, SO
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov scored late to force overtime, and Steven Stamkos delivered the game-deciding goal in a shootout as Tampa Bay rallied for a victory over Los Angeles.
n Islanders 8, Red Wings 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice, and New York routed Detroit.
n Sabres 4, Golden Knights 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal on an end-to-end rush 7:57 into the third period in Buffalo’s win over slumping Vegas.
Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots, and the Sabres improved to 4-2 in their past six.
n Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second consecutive shutout, and Columbus beat Atlantic Division-leading Boston.
n Maple Leafs 7, Devils 4
TORONTO — Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut, and Toronto beat New Jersey.
n Blackhawks 3,
Senators 2, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime and assisted on Chicago’s two other goals in a win over Ottawa.
Dominik Kubalik added a pair of goals for the Blackhawks. Robin Lehner stopped 20 shots.
Connor Brown and Chris Tierney scored first-period goals for the Senators. Rookie goaltender Marcus Hogberg started in net for the third straight game.