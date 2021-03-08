The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-1 Sunday night.
Crosby scored his eighth of the season, Kasperi Kapanen netted his sixth, and John Marino his first as Pittsburgh scored three goals on six shots in the opening period.
Evgeni Malkin and Zach Aston-Reese scored in the third period as the Penguins won for the ninth time in 13 games. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves in his second start since Feb. 11.
n Capitals 3, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen scored to lead Washington to a victory over Philadelphia.
T.J. Oshie had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for the Capitals, who have won eight of 11.
Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight, and finished 3-3 during a grueling nine-day, six-game stretch.
The Flyers welcomed back about 3,000 fans to their home arena for the first time since last March 10.
n Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck and James Reimer continued to torment their former team, lifting Carolina to its fifth straight victory with a win over Florida.
n Islanders 5, Sabres 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period, and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as New York earned its fifth straight win.
The victory was also the Islanders’ sixth straight over the Sabres this season.
n Lightning 6, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping Tampa Bay win.
Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage.
n Devils 1, Bruins 0
BOSTON — Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Kyle Palmieri scored out of a scramble with 4:37 left, and New Jersey snapped a five-game losing streak.
Boston’s Tuukka Rask made 24 saves, and remained stuck at 299 career victories. The Bruins have lost four of six games.
All four games between the teams have been decided by one goal, including one in overtime and another by a shootout.