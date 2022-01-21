The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday night for the Penguins’ fourth straight win.
Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for Pittsburgh, which has won 15 of its last 17 games.
Gus Nyquist and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of their last five home games.
Hurricanes 6, Rangers 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as Carolina beat New York.
Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast — another former Ranger — and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division.
Islanders 4, Coyotes 0
NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Brock Nelson scored twice, and New York beat Arizona.
Stars 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give Dallas a victory over Detroit.