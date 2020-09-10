While the coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of changes to the cross-country schedule, Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said the defending state champion Green Dragons were just glad to be able to compete.
“I’m super excited that we have a chance to do something,” Hess said. “We have a great team this year.
“It would have been awesome to have invitationals and stuff like that, but to be honest, I’m happy that we have what we have.”
The biggest change is that teams will contest mostly dual meets, and the big invitationals have been scrapped for the season.
“I think it has to change your strategy,” Hess said. “We did a lot last year of picking certain meets to use as workouts and some to go really hard. I picked the strongest invitationals in the area because our team was strong, and I wanted to model what districts and states might be like.
“We may go into the district or state meets with not having to work as hard for some wins. It definitely changes your mentality.”
Hess said his team may still focus on certain meets, whether it’s against a stronger opponent or if the team needs to hit a goal.
“I still think there will be certain days we really show up for a dual meet to try to set a time,” Hess said. “I really want the guys to get on it early in the season in case the season doesn’t continue. I think for the juniors and seniors hitting a time for recruiting is important. It’s good to have something on paper.”
The Green Dragons aren’t worried about missing out on the experience of competing in invitationals because of their experience.
“We have a huge advantage because our top seven are battle-tested,” Hess said. “They all ran at the state meet. The caliber of our team is good. I think we put five in the top 10 at districts last year. We also have to run against each other, so we’ve been able to train like crazy.
“Our training has been really, really solid.”
Lewisburg has six seniors on the roster, and is led by junior Jacob Hess, who placed fifth at states last year and was the 2019 Daily Item Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
“I’m very excited for him,” said coach Hess, who is also Jacob’s father. “He had a fantastic freshman year and a fantastic sophomore year. If he makes a similar jump — a 30-second jump is what we’re hoping for — that could put him near the national level.
“I know he’s been working hard and he got his summer mileage in, but I also know that nothing is given and improvement is guaranteed. I’m hopeful, though.”
Shikellamy coach Jim Bell said he thought the Green Dragons should be the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I favorite, and noted that Danville, Milton and Williamsport will also be solid.
The Braves will be led by senior Paul Snyder as they moved to Class 3A this year, joining the Millionaires as the only District 4 teams in that classification. Bell also said sophomores Tim Gale and Keegan Moylan should be key contributors after running on the junior varsity squad last year.
Selinsgrove expects returners Mason Reitenbach, Zach Wentz and Ben Malehorn to lead the way.
Milton has three seniors and a talented junior class returning to the course, and coach Johnathan Dick said the Black Panthers’ goal was to qualify as a team for the state meet for the fifth straight year.
“In order for that to happen, there will have to be a significant amount of growth as we lost some significant members of our team last year to graduation,” Dick said. “Our top three returners are all juniors this season and they have put the work in over the summer to lead us up front this year.”
Mifflinburg, Shamokin, Jersey Shore and Central Mountain complete the 10-team division.
Warrior Run, Southern Columbia, Midd-West and Mount Carmel are the Valley programs that compete in the nine-team HAC-II.
Seniors Andrew Adams and Caden Dufrene return to lead the Defenders.
Southern Columbia coach Kristen Diehl said the Tigers would be running this season to honor coach Lanny Conner, who died in May.
Diehl said the team was returning some talented, experienced runners and had a strong freshman class, but may be hurt by a lack of numbers.
Girls
On the girls side of the HAC, Warrior Run senior Lauren Trapani is a three-time defending District 4 champion and is the favorite to four-peat.
Trapani has also been named The Daily Item Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year each of her three years in high school, and is coming off a ninth-place finish at the state meet where the Defenders placed third as a team.
HAC-I foe Lewisburg placed fifth as a team at the Class 2A state meet, two spots behind Warrior Run.
Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said his team was chasing a higher finish at the state meet this year.
“Last year’s campaign taught the girls what it takes to run with the best in the state and the confidence that they belong there,” Espinosa said. “It is a long season, and challenges will surely test them, but they are excited to make this season count.”
The Green Dragons return five of their top seven from last year, and added plenty. Lewisburg had the top six JV runners at last year’s Shikellamy Classic, and added a senior runner — Sarah Mahoney — who is competing in the lead pack.
Bell said his Braves — led by junior Alyssa Keeley, who placed second to Trapani at the district meet — should be improved. Shikellamy has one senior on the roster — Emma Strausser — and adds freshman Elli Ronk, who was the undefeated HAC middle school champion last year.
“(We) could, possibly, challenge those two juggernauts,” said Bell, who added that Danville should still be good.
The Ironmen had their 10-year district team title streak snapped by Warrior Run last year.
Milton will also be chasing the Defenders and Green Dragons.
“We will be looking to cut the gap as much as possible to those teams, and have each of the girls improve throughout the season,” Dick said. “Having each athlete significantly beat her personal best will be a hallmark of a successful season.”
Dick said he expected Leah Walter — who is also playing soccer — and Karenza Musser to be Milton’s top two runners this year.
Selinsgrove coach Allison Huber said the Seals top returning runners included Zoe Tomko, Breia Mayes and Ade Leason.
BOYS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION I
LEWISBURG
Coach: Ron Hess
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Ben Bailey, fr.; Ryan Chen, fr.; Robbie McTammany, fr.; Kieran Murray, fr.; Gabe Newlin, fr.; Naveen Ramsaran, fr.; Liam Shabahang, fr.; James VanLone, fr.; Jonah Carney, soph.; Dylan Dershem, soph.; Carter Drouin, soph.; Thomas Hess, soph.; Jeremy Sanchez, soph.; Micah Zook, soph.; Gage Decker, jr.; Jacob Hess, jr.; Connor Murray, jr.; Bryce Ryder, jr.; Calvin Bailey, sr.; Ezra Buonopane, sr.; Devin DeCosmo, sr.; Evan Hart, sr.; Gianluca Perrone, sr.; Nathan Zook, sr.
MILTON
Coach: Johnathan Dick
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Nathan Barnett, sr.; Tyler Lobos, sr.; Brandon Newcomer, sr.; Brody Bender, jr.; Chase Bilodeau, jr.; Timmy Marvin, jr.; Cody Templin, jr.; Brad Newcomer, soph.; Chris Wright, soph.; Ryan Taylor, soph.; Ryan Bickhart, fr.; Zach Guffey, fr.; Cameron Kautz, fr.; Jude Sterling, fr.
SELINSGROVE
Coach: Brent Beiler
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Zachary Wentz; Derick Blair; Ben Malehorn; Mason Reitenbach; Jarrett Lee; Michael Stebila; Ari Varias; Brendan Long; Hayden Latsha; Elisha Cruz.
SHIKELLAMY
Coach: Jim Bell
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Paul Snyder, sr.; Nolan Reynolds, sr.; Micah Zellers, jr.; Tim Gale, soph.; Devon Harris, soph.; Keegan Moylan, soph.; Angel Maisonette, soph.; Kaleb Kline, fr.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION II
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Coach: Kristen Diehl
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Nick Chesney, jr.; Chase Derk, sr.; Tyler Derk, sr.; Jaron Ferrara, jr.; Stanley Hodder, jr.; Nathan Hoy, jr.; Elijah Madara, soph.; Chase Petro, sr.; Jason Robinson, fr.; Ethan Rush, fr.; Griffin Romania, jr.; Brendan Santore, soph.; Jason Yeick, sr.
WARRIOR RUN
Coach: Corey Dufrene
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrew Adams, sr.; Caden Dufrene, sr.; Liam Boyer, jr.; Jason Wood, jr.; Spencer Fogelman, soph.; Aden Lewis, fr.
GIRLS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION I
LEWISBURG
Coach: Michael Espinosa
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Delaney Humphrey, sr.; Sarah Mahoney, sr.; Hannah Mirshahi, sr.; Grace Walsh, sr.; Olivia Beattie, jr.; Kiran Bedi, jr.; Kyra Binney, jr.; Maggie Daly, jr.; Grace Evans, jr.; Emma Freeman, jr.; Liberty Justice-Dean, jr.; Grace Kinney, jr.; Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, jr.; Hazel Buonopane, soph.; Anne Challman, soph.; Anaya Davis, soph.; Sophia Freeman, soph.; Ariana Garcia-Easton, soph.; Asha Hohmuth, soph.; Isabella Romano, soph.; Gabriella Rosenberg, soph.; Samantha Wakeman, soph.; Jenna Binney, fr.; Sophia Evans, fr.; Summer Evans, fr.; Valeria Riley, fr.; Laura Tranquillo, fr.; Nia Young, fr.
MILTON
Coach: Johnathan Dick
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Cara Kennedy, sr.; Karenza Musser, sr.; Morgan Solomon, sr.; Jillian Hopple, jr.; Jacklyn Hopple, jr.; Leah Walter, jr.; Emma East, soph.; Ryleigh Stewart, soph.; Aliana Ayala, fr.; Mercedez Farr, fr.
SHIKELLAMY
Coach: Jim Bell
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Emma Strausser, sr.; Alyssa Keeley, jr.; Emma Bronowicz, jr.; Melia Raker, jr.; Brianna Hennett, soph.; Trinity Natal, soph.; Claudia Bucher, soph.; Elli Ronk, fr.; Olivia Solomon, fr.
SELINSGROVE
Coach: Allison Huber
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Zoe Tomko; Shaela Kruskie; Breia Mayes; Ade Leason; Maryrose Molina-Shuman; Aleigha Heimbach; Laura Malehorn; Madison Stebila; Angelica Schmidt; JaSayle Rivera; Madison Miller; Kelly Schmidt.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION II
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Coach: Kristen Diehl
Classification: District 4 Class A
Roster: Heather Cecco, soph.; Kylee Danglovitch, sr.; Camryn Kirkner, soph.; Katie Moncavage, fr.; Rhyse Pursel, sr.; Annabell Reck, soph.
WARRIOR RUN
Coach: Corey Dufrene
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alyssa Hoffman, sr.; Mikaela Majcher, sr.; Alanna Ranck, sr.; Lauren Trapani, sr.; Sage Dunkleberger, soph.; Sienna Dunkleberger, fr.; Rory Dunnick, fr.; Kelsey Hoffman, fr.; Peyton Ranck, fr.; Lillian Wertz, fr.