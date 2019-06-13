Crosscutters' pitching key

WILLIAMSPORT — Pat Borders is entering his fifth season as manager of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the longest tenure of any manager in team history, bringing in a variety of experiences from both a playing and coaching perspective.
Entering the 2019 campaign, Borders says he is looking forward to seeing the talent on his new pitching staff.
“The pitching as a group is probably as good we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Borders said. “They’re arms are good. They’re really locating the ball well. They’re kind of an impressive group.”
Borders is especially impressed with the fastballs his staff has been throwing, in terms of both speed and location.
“(There’s good) knowledge between them and the catchers,” he said. “They have a plan. They’re not just throwing the ball forward and trying to throw strikes. They actually have an idea of what they want to do and why they want to do it.”
Taylor Lehman, a 6-foot-7-inch pitcher from Pittsburgh will be on the Crosscutters staff this year after spending last season in the Gulf Coast League. Lehman, who played college baseball at Penn State, signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
After struggling in 13 appearances with the GCL Phillies last season, during which he racked up an ERA of over 7.00, Lehman spent extended spring training working to improve his stuff.
“I’ve touched up all three of my pitches,” he said, “and I’ve tried to tighten up my slider.
Lehman spent time this spring bonding with former Crosscutter Kyle Young, a seven-foot-tall pitcher.
“We talk about (height)” Lehman said. “It’s funny, because usually I’m the tallest guy in the room, but when we’re together I look up to him.”
Connor Litton, a third baseman and native of Big Cove Tannery in Southern Fulton County, is excited to make his return to the region.
“Growing up, you go and watch Minor League games across the area — the Altoona Curve and the Hagerstown Suns — and now I’m part of a Minor League system myself, so it’s cool to be watching and now be the one playing with the people watching you.”
In each of the past two seasons, the Phillies’ first round pick has played in Williamsport — Adam Haseley in 2017, and Alec Bohm in 2018. Haseley made his Major League debut earlier this month.
It is currently unknown whether or not 2019 first rounder Bryson Stott, a shortstop from UNLV, will join the Crosscutters this season.
The Crosscutters open up the 2019 season on Friday at Historic Bowman Field with State College before travelling to State College on Saturday for the Spikes’ home opener.
After finishing 32-44 last season, they will look to improve and avoid missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.