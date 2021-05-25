WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters came within one inning of losing their first game at Historic Bowman Field in 631 days, and in their first home game as a founding member of the newly-established MLB Draft League.
However, the Crosscutters rallied in the ninth inning, scoring two runs in the frame, capped by Noah Hemphill’s walk-off walk that scored Isaac Nunez and gave Williamsport a 3-2 win.
After State College (0-2) closer Drew Janssen issued two one-out walks, Hemphill said he made a mental note to be patient in the box.
“Going into that last at-bat, I was looking for something up in the zone, something that I could hit in the air and do damage with,” said Hemphill, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “He was trying to find command of the zone, and I understood that from watching the two previous at-bats. I was just looking for a good pitch to hit. I took the walk instead.”
Williamsport manager Billy Horton said he was happy with the fight his team showed.
“Our guys showed a lot of grit,” Horton said. “We took what they gave us. I applaud our hitters for not expanding the zone. (Janssen) was having a hard time finding the zone and we recognized it, so our zone is going to shrink in that situation. Home plate is 10 inches across, so we know how wide the zone is, how tall the zone is, and we’re going to shrink it and slowly increase it in a situation like that.”
State College second baseman Brady Brecklin launched a solo home run 383 feet over the left-field wall with one out in the top of the 9th to give the Spikes a late 2-1 lead.
The Crosscutters (2-0) also committed four errors defensively, yet they managed to put those woes behind them.
“We understand that we can win no matter what the situation is. Whether we’re having an off night or not, we’re going to do everything we can to win,” said Hemphill, a sophomore at Missouri Baptist. “We were trying to play clean baseball. Sometimes it didn’t happen, but we bounced back. We grinded and got the win.”
Williamsport starter Chase Costello — a redshirt sophomore at Stetson University who didn’t pitch this season after transferring from LSU — tossed three scoreless innings, using a high concentration of 92-94 mph fastballs to allow just one hit and one walk, while striking out a pair.
“It didn’t look like he took two years off,” Horton said of Costello. “It was two years since he last pitched an inning, but he went out there and battled, and attacked the zone. That’s what we want from pitchers. We want them to attack the zone, get ahead in counts early and let them put the ball in play. We want to throw hard, pitch to contact and have some fun.”
Costello was followed by 17-year-old Eduardo Rivera, whose fastball topped out at 96 mph in two scoreless innings of work.
With a 20-mph difference between his fastballs and breaking balls, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Rivera will likely have the attention of scouts leading up to the MLB Draft.
“He was quick to home plate,” Horton said of Rivera. “Last night, (State College) took advantage of our slow deliveries by stealing a lot of bases. He did a good job slide-stepping. He’s a big human being so you think he might have a big old leg kick, but he had a quick slide-step, held the running game and threw hard strikes. He’s one of a few young kids we have that would still be in high school here in the States.”
The Crosscutters are back in action today as they travel to Trenton to play the Thunder at 7 p.m.
Williamsport 3, State College 2
State College;000;001;001 — 2-3-2
Williamsport;000;010;002 — 3-6-4
Joe Miceli, Cade Carlson (5), Drew Janssen (9) and Jack Anderson. Chase Costello, Eduardo Rivera (4), Tyler LaPorte (6), Owen Holt (8), and Julio Rodriguez.
WP: Holt. LP: Janssen.
State College: Brady Brecklin 1-for-5, home run, RBI.
Williamsport: Noah Hemphill 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trey Steffler 1-for-4, run.