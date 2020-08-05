Penn State softball this week announced Clarisa Crowell as its new head coach. Crowell takes over the program after seven-year coach Amanda Lehotak resigned on July 13.
Crowell comes to Happy Valley from Miami (Ohio) as the RedHawks’ softball program’s all-time leader in wins with 208.
“I would like to thank (athletic director) Sandy Barbour and (associate athletic director) Charmelle Green for entrusting me to be the next head coach of Penn State softball,” Crowell said in a statement. “I firmly believe in the vision, mission and values of Penn State, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this prestigious university and athletic department.”
Crowell spent eight years at Miami (Ohio) where she went 208-182 record. The RedHawks reached the Mid-American tournament in each of her seasons with the program.
Miami (Ohio) went 12-8 during the abbreviated 2020 season. The team defeated Big Ten opponent Iowa, 1-0, and dropped a 1-0 contest against the Big Ten’s Indiana. The RedHawks were 35-16 (16-4) in 2019, Crowell’s last full year with the team. Miami (Ohio) went 2-2 in its conference tournament that year and was named the league’s regular-season champion.
Crowell in 2016 led the RedHawks to MAC title, a 35-23 record, and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“We are ecstatic to have attracted someone with Clarisa’s experience, intellect and character to lead our softball program,” Barbour said in a statement. “During the interview process, Clarisa’s passion for the game of softball and dedication to her student-athletes was abundantly evident, as she rose to be our top candidate in an extremely competitive pool.”
Crowell played college softball at Virginia Tech. In 2013 she was inducted into the Virginia Tech All Sports Hall of Fame. Prior to arriving at Miami (Ohio), Crowell coached as an assistant at Oklahoma State for six seasons. She’s also had coaching stops at Syracuse and Ohio.
Penn State went 11-15 during the shortened 2020 season. In 2019, the Nittany Lions compiled a 24-32 overall record and were 7-16 in Big Ten games. In 2016, Lehotak guided Penn State to 30 wins, the most the program achieved since the 2011 season.
“I am excited to meet our student-athletes, staff, other coaches and the entire Penn State family,” Crowell said. “It is my intention to create a culture of comprehensive excellence and to take our program to the next level.”