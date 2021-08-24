The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career, and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The 41-year-old Cruz, Tampa Bay’s designated hitter who had never played first in the majors or the minors, handled all his chances cleanly in his first action anywhere on defense since he played right field for Seattle in 2018. With two on in the first, Didi Gregorius hit a grounder that shortstop Wander Franco threw from the outfield grass, and Cruz made a nifty pick of a short hop to end the inning.
“I haven’t had that much fun in a while,” Cruz said.
Cruz singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley (7-2) that got past left fielder Odubel Herrera and scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.
Cruz’s work was done: Yandy Díaz replaced him at first in the bottom of the eighth.
JT Chargois (2-0) struck out the only batter he faced to end the seventh, and Andrew Kittredge worked the last two innings for his third save.
Gregorius had a pair of hits and Brad Miller added an RBI double for the Phillies, who have lost five of seven.
Philadelphia remained 41/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Phillies are 4-9 since ending an eight-game winning streak on Aug. 8.
Tigers 4, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead Detroit to an interleague victory over St. Louis.
Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season.
The Cardinals immediately removed Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness. In two innings, Flaherty allowed four runs on four hits with three walks on 46 pitches. He velocity dropped dramatically after the first inning.
Casey Mize (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings. He checked the Cardinals on three hits. Michael Fulmer earned his eighth save by pitching the final 11/3 innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2
PITTSBURGH — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and Pittsburgh beat Arizona.
Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position. The 27-year-old right-hander got Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner to line out with the bases loaded in the second, and ended a threat with runners on second and third in the third by striking out David Peralta. In the fifth, Pavin Smith was stranded on third when Carson Kelly flew out to center.
Since last winning May 29, Brubaker went 0-9 with a 7.08 ERA in 12 starts.
Pittsburgh, which is 0-9 with a chance to sweep this season, has won four of five after taking the first two of the three-game set against Arizona.
Giants 8, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Brandon Belt hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs to push his career-best total to 19, and rookie Sammy Long pitched into the sixth inning in a win over slumping New York.
LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski also connected in the first four innings as the Giants jumped to a 7-0 advantage against rookie Tylor Megill (1-3).
Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed with left knee discomfort in the fifth.
Belt ended a 2-for-30 skid with two homers and a single in his first three plate appearances and added an RBI infield single in the eighth for his season-high fourth hit.
Long (2-1) tossed three-hit ball over 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.
Megill was clobbered for a career-worst seven runs on 11 hits and five walks over 32/3 innings.
Nationals 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Tres Barrera had three hits, including a homer, and Washington sent Miami to its eighth straight loss.
Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals.
Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 61/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one. The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington.
The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in a three-run fourth against Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-7).
Luzardo was lifted after 42/3 innings. The left-hander allowed five runs, 10 hits, struck out three and walked one.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 11, Twins 9
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second during a five-run fifth inning that gave Boston a six-run advantage, and the Red Sox beat last-place Minnesota.
Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game. Kiké Hernández added a two-run homer.
Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, and Josh Donaldson added a solo shot in the ninth.
Josh Taylor (1-0) earned the win. Ex-Twin Hansel Robles picked up his 11th save — his first for the Red Sox.
Griffin Jax (3-2) allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks in 42/3 innings.
Rangers 7, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Nathaniel Lowe was 5-for-5 with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Texas beat Cleveland after adding another player to the COVID-19 list.
Lowe homered in the first, singled in the third, seventh and ninth, and doubled in the fifth. DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs.
The win came at an opportune time for the Rangers, who placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 list before the game, bringing their total to five players on the list.
Taylor Hearn (3-4) and four relievers held Cleveland’s offense in check. Hearn gave up solo homers to Daniel Johnson in the third and Yu Chang in the fifth.
Eli Morgan (2-6) took the loss.
Angels 14, Orioles 8
BALTIMORE — Baltimore staggered to its 19th consecutive loss, allowing 19 hits, and falling behind Los Angeles by 11 runs early.
Baltimore’s streak is the major leagues’ longest skid since Kansas City dropped 19 straight in 2005.
After Ryan Mountcastle homered in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, things soured quickly for Baltimore. No. 8 hitter Jo Adell tripled in two runs off rookie Spenser Watkins (2-6), and Juan Lagares followed with a two-run homer.
Every Los Angeles starter got a hit. The Angels went 11-for-19 with runners in scoring position.
Mountcastle had two solo shots for the Orioles, Anthony Santander went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Ramón Urias drove in three runs.
White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer, and Chicago stopped a three-game slide.
Cease (10-6) retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single to right in the fourth. Cease allowed one run and four hits. Liam Hendriks earned his 29th save in 35 chances.
Corey Dickerson spoiled Cease’s shutout bid with a one-out homer in the seventh, his fifth. Abreu went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
The White Sox jumped on José Berríos (8-7), taking a 3-0 lead five pitches into the game and scoring four runs on six hits in a nine-batter first.
Mariners 5, A’s 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning, and Seattle swept a quick two-game series against Oakland.
The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who settled in and struck out five over 62/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.
Seattle wrapped up an eight-game, three-city road trip 6-2.
The A’s lost their fourth straight game — all but Tuesday’s result by two or fewer runs — and eighth in 10 following a 12-3 stretch.
Astros 4, Royals 0
HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning, and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead Houston over Kansas City.
Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.
Carlos Correa had two hits and two RBIs to help the Astros snap a two-game skid.