The Daily Item
Phoenix, the Central Susquehanna Soccer Club squad made up of players from across the region, bowed out of the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup on Sunday.
Phoenix lost 4-0 to a club from St. Louis, Missouri in its final group game. Phoenix finished the tournament with one tie and two losses.
The tournament is being played at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas.
Group A has teams from Kansas, South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey. The top two teams in each group advanced to today’s semifinals with the final set for Tuesday.
One semifinal has a team from Wichita meeting a team based in Tennessee. The other semifinal matchup features a team from Columbus, Ohio taking on a team based in South Dakota.