SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts today — Cuba.
Bayamo Little League beat Habana del Este Little League 6-2 to become the first Cuban team to qualify for the tournament back in March.
And the club from Bayamo sure is happy to have made it. Walking into a Little League-sponsored picnic Monday at a college across the Susquehanna River, the Cubans entered with a player draped in the Cuban flag, the only team to carry one to the event. They play their first game Wednesday against Japan.
“We are very proud to be here representing Cuba,” manager Vladimir Vargas said through a translator. “We have many teams that want to be here, and we are the ones. It is an awesome thing for us.”
It hasn’t been an easy feat to make it to Williamsport both on and off the field for the Cubans.
Little League expanded from 16 teams to 20 teams in 2022, part of which meant adding Puerto Rico, Panama and Cuba in a rotation where each region gets an automatic berth for a team in the tournament two out of every three years. In the third year, they compete to make the LLWS in their larger region. This year, the top Cuban team was a lock to make the tournament.
While Cold War tensions kept Cuba out of the LLWS for decades, when Little League officials reached out more recently, the Cubans responded by bringing about 700 teams under the banner of Little League.
Still, even with Havana and Miami just 228 miles apart, this is the first time the Cuban players and coaches have set foot on U.S. soil.
“We are very proud to be here,” Cuba’s team captain, Edgar Torrez, said through a translator. “This is a good experience for us. The best moment so far was just seeing the field that we are going to get to play on.”
The Cubans don’t have an easy task in their first appearance, taking on Japan, which was the last international team to win it all in 2017. The Japanese also have won the tournament five times since 2010, about the closest thing to a dynasty the LLWS has had in that time.
“We have seen a couple videos of their games, but Japan is always a tough team,” Vargas said. “We are going to play the way we did in Cuba — to win.”
On the field, Bayamo Little League finished its national tournament run with a record of 8-2, losing the first game of the best-of-three series in the second round and in the championship.
Bayamo Little League downed teams with their bats, scoring at least five runs in each of the three games in the championship series.
The Japanese squad the Cubans are playing isn’t the same Tokyo-based team to win it all in 2017, but it’ll be no easy match as Musashi Fuchu Little League went undefeated in its region.