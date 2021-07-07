The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Wednesday night, ending an 11-game losing streak.
The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Zach Wheeler, and then added on to halt their longest skid since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Chicago had been winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.
Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run sixth inning after replacing third baseman Kris Bryant, who left in the fourth with right hamstring tightness.
Alec Mills (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 52/3 innings after Philadelphia clobbered Cubs pitchers for 28 runs in the first two games of the series.
Mills shut out the Phillies through the first five innings before Bryce Harper doubled in a run, and Andrew McCutchen followed with a two-run drive in the sixth for his second homer in two nights.
Mets 4, Brewers 3, 8 inn.
Brewers 5, Mets 0
NEW YORK — His ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game.
The Mets’ ace gave up a pair of solo home runs, and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat Milwaukee in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split.
Milwaukee won the second game behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urías along with Willy Adames’ solo shot. Urías homered twice in the doubleheader to raise his total to 12, after he hit none last year.
DeGrom allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks — his seventh start with double-digit strikeouts this season. His ERA has risen from 0.50 to 1.08 in his last three starts.
DeGrom allowed a home run to Urías on his fourth pitch and another to Jace Peterson that put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the fifth.
Braves 14, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single off Kyle Crick (1-1) in a five-run sixth inning, and added a two-run home run as Atlanta avoided a series sweep.
Drew Smyly (7-3) overcame giving up a three-run home run to Jacob Stallings in the first inning to win his fifth straight start. Smyly labored through five innings, allowing nine hits and three walks while striking out four.
Marlins 9, Dodgers 6
MIAMI — Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Miami defeated Los Angeles.
Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta (0-3) over the wall in left for his 14th homer of the season, and first at home.
In addition to losing their third straight in the four-game set against the Marlins, the Dodgers will be without three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. The 33-year-old left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.
Garrett Cooper had his first career multi-homer game for Miami with solo shots in the first and sixth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 10, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered, and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.
Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to help Toronto build a 6-0 lead. The 22-year-old star also singled in third inning and finished 3-for-4 to raise his batting average to .341.
Bichette drove in three runs and had three hits, including a two-run drive into the left-field seats that made it 9-1 in the sixth.
That made it easy for Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) to beat the Orioles for the third time since June 20. The lefty gave up five hits and one run in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-10) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 32/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-9 in 12 starts since May 1, and now ranks second in the AL in losses behind teammate Jorge López (11).
Angels 5, Red Sox 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, a season high by a Japanese player in the major leagues, helping Los Angeles beat Boston.
Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth time in seven games, and took two of three from the AL-leading Red Sox.
Ohtani topped Hideki Matsui’s total with the 2004 Yankees by hitting a 433-foot shot to right off Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5), putting the Angels ahead to stay in the fifth inning. The two-way star has 15 homers in his past 20 games.
Andrew Heaney (5-6) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save.
Astros 4, A’s 3
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer, and Kyle Tucker’s tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning lifted Houston to a win over Oakland.
The victory is Houston’s sixth straight, and moves the team to a season-high 21 games above .500 at 54-33.
Altuve’s home run gave the Astros the lead in the third, but the A’s scored two in the sixth to tie it.
There was one out in the seventh when Tucker connected off Sean Manaea (6-6) on his home run to right-center to put Houston on top again.
Blake Taylor (2-2) wriggled out of a a jam in a scoreless seventh for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth to collect his 16th save and lower his ERA to 1.46.
Rays 8, Indians 1
Rays 4, Indians 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings to finish a doubleheader sweep.
Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (22/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined in a game that will not go into the official list of no-hitters because shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. Fleming gets credit for the victory, and improves to 7-4 on the season.
Taylor Walls put the Rays up 2-0 in Game 2 on two-out RBI singles off Sam Hentges (1-4) in the second and fourth.
Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, as the Rays won the opener. Cleveland has lost nine in a row.
Michael Wacha (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. J.C. Mejia (1-4) was the loser.
Tigers 5, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead infield single off the glove of reliever Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning, overcoming two homers by Joey Gallo off Casey Mize.
Kyle Funkhouser (3-0) worked two scoreless innings. Gregory Soto, Detroit’s only All-Star pick, got six outs for his seventh save.
Kyle Gibson (6-1) struck out seven but allowed eight hits and five runs over 61/3 innings. His ERA jumped from an AL-best 1.98 to 2.29.
White Sox 6, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Lance Lynn (9-3) allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a spot on the AL All-Star team, and took over the AL ERA lead at 1.99.
Before the game, the White Sox cut outfielder Adam Eaton.
Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second off Michael Pineda (3-5), then added a run-scoring triple and a single.
Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 5, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonny Gray (2-4) gave up two runs and seven hits over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh off Scott Barlow (2-3).
Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.