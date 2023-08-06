The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger had his third straight multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as the Chicago Cubs beat the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday for their sixth straight series win.
Dansby Swanson added a double and two RBIs against his former team, and Ian Happ drove in a pair of runs, helping the Cubs win for the 15th time in 19 games.
Nationals 6, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs and the last-place Nationals finished a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Over the last 50 seasons, the 23-year-old Richardson (0-1) is the only pitcher to allow a home run on the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.
Pirates 4, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Endy Rodriguez and Connor Joe homered to spoil the return of Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff after four months, leading Pittsburgh past the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Woodruff (1-1) was activated off the 60-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation) on Sunday and was making his first start for the Brewers since April 7. He retired the first six hitters, striking out the first five, before Rodriguez opened the third inning with his second homer. Joe opened the fourth with his eighth homer of the season to make it 2-0.
Rockies 1, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift Colorado over St. Louis.
In a matchup of last-place clubs, the Rockies took two of three games and won a series in St. Louis for the first time since sweeping the Cardinals in June 2009.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 9, Yankees 7
NEW YORK — Jake Meyers hit two long three-run homers and Houston beat New York after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited early with another injury.
Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado also went deep to help Houston split the four-game series, the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept the ALCS last October.
Houston, which holds an AL wild-card spot, remained 21/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West.
White Sox 5, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single after Chicago tied it in the ninth inning on consecutive throwing errors by Cleveland rookie Bryan Rocchio, one day after a nasty benches-clearing brawl between the AL Central rivals.
The White Sox were down to their final strike in the series finale before rallying against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (1-6).
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Davis Schneider went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs, and Toronto completed a weekend sweep of Boston.
Matt Chapman had a two-run double after Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of a four-run third inning.
Rays 10, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Yandy Díaz homered and scored three runs as Tampa Bay scored five runs in the first two innings and took two of three from Detroit in the weekend series.
Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and drove in two runs and Brandon Lowe homered. Colin Poche (9-3) got the win with 12/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Mariners 3, Angels 2, 10 innings
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Eugenio Suárez delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Seattle completed a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.
J.P. Crawford homered on the first pitch of the game and Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh for the Mariners (60-52), who have won five straight and 13 of 17 to move 41/2 games ahead of their AL West rival Angels (56-57) in the wild-card standings.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 8, Royals 4
PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered, as Philadelphia beat Kansas City for its fifth win in seven games.
Taijuan Walker (13-4) recovered from a shaky first inning to become the first NL pitcher to reach 13 victories. Bryce Harper had two hits and drove in a run for the Phillies.
Zack Greinke (1-12) took the loss, allowing five runs and seven hits in four innings. MJ Melendez homered for Kansas City.
Orioles 2, Mets 0
BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of New York.
Adley Rutschman and Ryan O’Hearn each drove in a run for American League-leading Baltimore, which won for the eighth time in 10 games. Cionel Pérez (4-1) relieved an erratic Bradish and earned the win. Félix Bautista earned his 30th save in 35 chances.
Twins 5, Diamondbacks 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Minnesota a rain-delayed victory and a three-game sweep of Arizona.
Christian Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2 with a solo home run off Caleb Thielbar (2-1) in the top of the ninth.
Rangers 6, Marlins 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas slugged four homers and swept a six-game homestand with a win over Miami in a game in which the Rangers lost standout rookie third baseman Josh Jung with a fractured thumb.
Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia homered while Andrew Heaney allowed four singles in 52/3 shutout innings.
The six-game winning streak and four homers match Texas highs this season.
Athletics 8, Giants 6
OAKLAND, Calif. — Nick Allen homered twice and had three RBIs, Shea Langeliers put Oakland ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat San Francisco.
Limited to eight runs over their previous eight games, the last-place A’s outlasted Giants All-Star Alex Cobb and then broke through with three runs in the sixth. Oakland earned its second consecutive victory in the annual Bay Bridge series after losing the first two matchups in San Francisco earlier this year.