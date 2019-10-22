Since Eric Yoder took control of Milton’s boys’ soccer program prior to the 2016 campaign, he’s been diligently attempting to overhaul the culture.
While the determined Black Panthers made small strides during Yoder’s first three seasons at the helm — at times they likely took a frustrating backward step or even two — in season No. 4 he’s finally seeing his players gradually figure things out.
Winning included.
Yet even though Milton is still climbing the really steep ladder that accompanies the program-building process, more growth will occur Wednesday in suburban Williamsport when all of the Black Panthers experience postseason play for the first time.
For the first time in five seasons, Milton (12-5-1) earned its way into the District 4 Class 2A boys’ soccer field. So, come 4 p.m. Wednesday at Loyalsock’s Ken Robbins Stadium, Yoder’s sixth-seeded Black Panthers will open against No. 11 Williamson (10-8).
Neat stuff since Milton won five games last season — 13 in Yoder’s first three seasons.
“We’ve never been there before, so we’re pretty excited,” Yoder said.
While the Black Panthers finished third in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s-Division II standings — state-ranked Lewisburg and Midd-West authored four of Milton’s five losses — they’ll open the playoffs having gone 4-0-1 in their last five outings.
And that stretch of good form — fueled by influential seniors Colton Loreman, Tyler Hendershot, Owen Yoder, Eric Baker, Owen Lilley and Ian Lilley, along with sophomore leading scorer Carter Lilley — began in earnest earlier this month following back-to-back setbacks to aforementioned hammers Lewisburg and Midd-West.
“From that point forward — we haven’t lost, but we tied a game — we’ve played the best we’ve played all season,” Eric Yoder said.
Plus, these days the culture change has a positive lean to it.
“Even if you say all the right words, but you don’t get the results you kind of lose the faith of the players,” Yoder added. “I feel like everything we worked on in preseason, we have a really good record this year and we’re in the playoffs, so I feel like that just helps everyone buy in to what we’ve been working on.”
Yoder’s Black Panthers also watched closely last fall as an unheralded Milton girls program reached the District 4 Class AA semifinals.
“We followed them last year,” Yoder recalled. “We went as a team and supported them. And just the energy and excitement, especially in the semifinal game, there was pretty much a consensus while we were watching that this was something we all wanted to experience and we all wanted to be there as well.”
And they are.
Meanwhile, Milton’s girls (7-9-2) exhaled repeatedly Friday night upon learning that Williamson reached .500 by defeating Sayre — and that result popped Rod Harris’ club into the District 4-AA fray for the second consecutive postseason.
So, at 8 p.m. tonight at the Balls Mills Soccer Club in Hepburnville, Harris’ 11th-seeded Black Panthers will square off against HAC-I rival and No. 6 Montoursville (9-5-4) in an opening-round scrap. Montoursville won the season series 1-0-1.
While Milton closed the season 0-3-1 and scored just once during that stretch, Harris has been reminding his squad that everyone is on the same perilous path.
“The only thing we’re talking about is a fresh start,” Harris said. “All we had to do was get in. Everybody resets. Everybody goes back to zeroes. It doesn’t matter what the rankings tell us, we all know we can beat any team as long as we’re playing well.”