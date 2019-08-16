SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The 73rd Little League World Series will have to wait just a little longer to really get into full swing after storms postponed three of the four opening day games Thursday.
The only game that was played was a four-inning contest that saw the Caribbean defeat Australia 11-0.
Curacao used a series of errors and hits to grab a 7-0 lead after two innings.
The lead held as Shendron Martinus pitched a no-hitter to pick up the first win of the series. He gave up a walk in the first inning, but was perfect over the final three innings.
The Carribean’s Curley Martha entered the tournament with a reputation as a good hitter. Australia might have felt like it won a battle by getting him to fly out to center field in the opening inning, but Martha had more chances. He knocked in a run in the second inning with a single. He eventually scored on back-to-back fielding errors. In the third, he hit a no-doubt home run.
The opening United States game between the Southeast (South Riding, Va.) and New England (Barrington, R.I.) didn’t get started as lightning crossed the sky right after the two teams finished warm-ups. The tournament will resume tomorrow with a loaded schedule that will feature seven games. It starts at 10 a.m. with Southeast against New England, and will run through the day with the final game between the Mid-Atlantic (Elizabeth, NJ) and Northwest (Salem, OR) starting at 7 p.m.
The opening ceremonies came well before the rain arrived.
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who was the Grand Marshall for the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade Wednesday night, threw out the opening pitch to Australia’s Sam Levik.
For many of the players, it was their first chance to step onto one of the fields over at the Little League Complex. The players were each introduced, along with their region’s banner.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” West manager Brad Lung said before taking the field with his team from East Central Maui Little League in Hawaii. “I feel super blessed to be here in Williamsport, and to be a part of this. For the kids and the coaches, this is the memory of a lifetime.”
Once all the teams reached the field, it was Johnson’s turn to do what put him in this position in the first place. He tossed the ball to Levik, who inched back a little further than usual in anticipation of catching a pitch from the “Big Unit.”
Johnson’s pitch was perfect, and the with it the 2019 Little League World Series was officially underway.