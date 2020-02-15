Meryl Czeponis understood the 2019-20 basketball season was going to be a transitional campaign that could be frustrating at times, and rewarding at others.
So, the 5-foot-10 junior got to work well before the season started.
Three seniors graduated from a Red Raiders group that last season played for a PIAA Class A championship — including her older sister, Frances.
“I feel like this year we wanted to come in with an open mind and ready to work really hard, because we knew there’d be a big change,” Czeponis said. “One of the main things is definitely stepping up with leadership, because we don’t have any seniors.
“We knew if we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t be as successful as we hope to be.”
Czeponis — who scored a career-high 21 points, while playing with a mask protecting a nose that’s been broken twice, in a 63-54 win over Williamsport last Saturday — began to organize off-season activities for the team.
“I definitely tried my best,” Czeponis said. “I was talking to all the girls who I knew would be playing. Over the summer, I was talking to them about how this is when the work would start — work individually and work as a team because it’s a new group. We all knew we would have to get comfortable and familiar with each other very fast.”
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the sparkling GPA (4.0) she carries, is why Czeponis is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
Now that the Red Raiders are returning to postseason play — No. 7 Lourdes (7-15) will open against 2-seed Sullivan County — they’re aware everyone is 0-0 again. They also understand the win-or-else demands.
Czeponis is averaging 4.6 points per game, and she ranks second on the Red Raiders in assists (41) and steals (55), and third in rebounds (82). She’s also shooting just under 70 percent from the free-throw line and has made 18 3-pointers.
“She’s worked very, very hard,” Lourdes coach Mike Klembara said. “She’s at pre-practice and then after practice working on her skills, whether 3-point shooting, driving to the bucket, passing skills, what have you. She’s constantly trying to get better.
“Whatever she does, she’s committed.”
Czeponis also is a fixture on Lourdes’ volleyball team, thriving in a facilitating role as the Red Raiders’ setter the past three seasons. Her size also makes her an effective blocker.
Czeponis’ commitment to excellence extends to her efforts in Lourdes’ classrooms, where she’s enrolled in Honors-level courses such as biomedical science, biology, algebra II, English and American history. Czeponis was one of the first Lourdes students to enter the school’s four-year Biomedical Science program when she was a freshman.
“I go into that class every day and I love every second of it,” said Czeponis, whose academic day also includes a religion class, and allows her the opportunity to serve as a lab assistant in Biomedical Science gatherings featuring younger students.
“I’m really looking forward to what happens after high school.”
Czeponis is planning to major in biology in college, and hopes to attend medical school on her way to a career as a physician.
Czeponis was inducted into Lourdes’ branch of the National Honor Society earlier this school year, and she’s expected to do some tutoring as a provision of her membership. Most of the time, she’s reading English papers and offering peer reviews.
She is also a member of clubs such as Respect Life, the Service Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. Czeponis also serves as a student ambassador when her school holds open houses.
Czeponis has worked as a counselor at Lourdes’ basketball camp. The Mount Carmel resident also works as a caterer for the Kulpmont-based restaurant, Scicchitano’s, from time to time.
Her grandmother’s position as a board member with the nonprofit Mount Carmel Downtown Inc. keeps Czeponis active planting flowers and trying to keep her hometown looking spiffy.
She is an active member at Mount Carmel’s Divine Redeemer Church. Her entire family is regularly involved in Divine Redeemer’s church picnic, all of them staying busy making potato cakes.
Those potato cakes have gained a regional following as well, as the Czeponis family was recruited several years ago by St. Cyril’s in Danville to make their delicacies available at that congregation’s church picnic as well.
“We have the best potato cakes of all the local churches,” Czeponis said. “It’s become our birthright.”
Another birthright in the Czeponis family is everyone has a nickname. Czeponis often goes by Bizzy, a tag her grandfather gave her at age 2 because she was extremely active.
Once next week arrives, Czeponis and her Red Raiders teammates hope to extend their basketball season well into March — as Lourdes did a year ago.