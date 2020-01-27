The Daily Item
The 2020 District 4 Class 2A dual meet tournament begins on Wednesday with first-round matches at the home of the higher seed, all at 7 p.m.
With 16 teams qualifying, there was no need for pigtail matches this season.
Line Mountain, Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel and Milton will all host matches on Wednesday.
The No. 2-seeded Eagles (15-1) will host No. 15-seed Warrior Run (6-6). No. 4 Southern Columbia (12-2) will host No. 13 Mifflinburg (11-7). No. 10 Towanda (13-6) travels to No. 7-seed Mount Carmel (13-3). Milton (13-5) is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9-seed Wyalusing (13-5)
No. 14 Lewisburg has the longest trip of the first round. The Green Dragons (12-10) heads north to face No. 3-seed Canton (9-1).
Montoursville (16-0) is the No. 1-seed and will host Troy (5-5). No. 5-seed Muncy (16-3) will host No. 12 Montgomery (5-3) and No. 11 Athens (10-6) will travel to No. 6-seed Benton (13-3) to round out the first round.
Quarterfinals, semifinals and championship round will all take place on Saturday at Milton High School. The top two teams will automatically advance to Hershey for the state tournament. The District 4 third-place team will have to win a pigtail match against the District 3 second-place team to advance to Hershey. That match will be on Feb. 3.
Selinsgrove is the lone team to qualify for the District 4-9 Class 3A dual meet tournament. The Seals (9-1) are the top seed. They will wrestle the winner of the Clearfield/St. Mary’s match in the semifinal about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at DuBois High School. The Class 3A title match is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.