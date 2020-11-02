The Daily Item
District 4 announced sites and times for the upcoming soccer semifinals, and the three district football championship games as well.
All of the soccer semifinals will played at the home of the higher seed.
On the boys side, in Class A, Juniata Mennonite will travel to Millville at 7 p.m. tonight, while East Juniata will host Southern Columbia at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. In the Class 2A semifinals, Warrior Run will travel to Lewisburg at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Wellsboro hosts Midd-West at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Class 3A championship game will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Selinsgrove hosts Jersey Shore.
On the girls side, in Class A is set for Tuesday. South Williamsport hosts Southern Columbia at 2:30 p.m., while East Juniata hosts Northumberland Christian at 4:30 p.m. In Class 2A girls, Bloomsburg hosts Lewisburg on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., while Central Columbia will host Montoursville at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Class 3A championship game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m as Mifflinburg will travel to Selinsgrove.
The Class A field hockey semifinals are set for a doubleheader at Selinsgrove High on Tuesday. Bloomsburg will play Muncy at 5 p.m., while Lewisburg will face Central Columbia will be at 7 p.m.
In football, the Class 2A and Class 4A title games will be Friday at 7 p.m. In Class 2A, South Williamsport travels to Southern Columbia. In Class 4A, Shamokin heads to Jersey Shore. The Class 3A championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Danville travels to Montoursville in that game.