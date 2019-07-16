The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Travis d’Arnaud hit three home runs, including a startling, three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame their Yankee Stadium woes to beat New York 5-4 on Monday night.
D’Arnaud went the other way on a full-count breaking ball, lofting a go-ahead drive that sailed over the leap of right fielder Aaron Judge. Several Rays players spilled from the dugout to congratulate d’Arnaud while a crowd of 43,173 fell silent.
The catcher tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.
The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees’ lead in the AL East to five games.
Andrew Kittredge (1-0) got the win despite allowing Edwin Encarnacion’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth that put the Yankees up 4-2. Oliver Drake got one out for his first save.
Chapman (2-2) gave up a pair of singles to begin the ninth, struck out the next two batters and then was tagged for d’Arnaud’s ninth homer of the season.
n Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8
BOSTON — Rookie Michael Chavis hit a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs for Boston to lead the Red Sox to a victory over Toronto.
Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.
Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Four of the first five batters reached safely against Thornton before Chavis hit a 3-2 pitch 421 feet over the Green Monster in left-center to make it 5-0. It was his 16th homer, and the first grand slam of his career.
Toronto scored two in the second on Billy McKinney’s homer and two more in the third to make it a one-run game. But Rafael Devers hit a two-run single, Bogaerts added an RBI base hit and Benintendi drove them both in with a double off the Monster down the line.
Thornton, who threw six shutout innings in his previous start, allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while getting just four outs for Toronto, which has lost six of eight.
n Indians 8, Tigers 6
CLEVELAND — Oscar Mercado hit his second home run of the game — a leadoff blast in the seventh inning — and Cleveland continued to dominate Detroit.
Mercado, who came into the game in a 1-for-25 skid, homered into the bleachers in left field off Victor Alcántara (3-2) to break a 5-all tie. Mercado also hit a solo home run off Detroit starter Daniel Norris in the fifth.
The Indians have won nine of 10 against the Tigers this season, including eight in a row.
Jordy Mercer homered twice for Detroit, including a leadoff shot in the ninth off Brad Hand. Victor Reyes singled, but Hand retired the next three hitters, including Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos on strikeouts, for his 25th save in 26 chances.
n Royals 5, White Sox 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jakob Junis struck out a career-high 10 and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as Kansas City beat Chicago.
The Royals beat Lucas Giolito for the first time and thwarted his bid for a 12th victory. The right-hander entered the game 6-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 previous career starts against Kansas City. After an eight-game winning streak, Giolito is 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in his last five starts.
Junis (5-8) worked seven innings and gave up one run, James McCann’s 10th homer of the season.
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 13 games (.358, 19 for 53) with a bunt single in the seventh. He leads the majors with 122 hits.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Dodgers 16, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings, and major league-leading Los Angeles routed Philadelphia.
Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers and drew “M-V-P” chants from a large group of Dodgers fans who made the cross-country trip to Philly and nearly turned it into a home game for Los Angeles.
Kershaw (8-2) gave up one run and four hits and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.
Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (7-9) allowed seven runs and nine hits in six innings. After three relievers surrendered seven runs, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler made the call to his bench and brought in outfielder Roman Quinn with the bases loaded in the eighth.
Quinn retired Joc Pederson on a fly ball to left and allowed two runs in the ninth, though it would’ve been a clean inning if first baseman Rhys Hoskins ran to the bag after fielding Bellinger’s grounder.
The Phillies are 15-24 since a 33-22 start.
After Kershaw pitched out of a bases-loaded jam for the second straight inning, the Dodgers scored six runs in the fourth.
n Cardinals 7, Pirates 0
ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched an eight-hitter, and Tyler O’Neill hit a pair of two-run homers, leading St. Louis to a win over Pittsburgh.
It was the first complete game this season and second overall for Mikolas (6-9), who lasted just four innings in his last start before the All-Star game. He struck out three and walked none while throwing 100 pitches.
It was first complete game by a Cardinals pitcher this season. Mikolas had the only one last year on May 21 against Kansas City.
St. Louis has won three games in a row.
O’Neill had his first career multi-homer game, and drove in four runs for the second time in the last three games. He also singled to fhinish with three hits.
The Pirates have lost four consecutive games.
n Braves 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Freddie Freeman hit his 25th home run of the season, Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings, and Atlanta’s relievers hung on for a victory against Milwaukee.
The win marked the fifth straight for the first-place Braves who are now a season-best 21 games over .500.
Fried (10-4) pitched gave up three hits and struck out five in just 78 pitches. The left-hander is now 2-0 with 11 shutout innings pitched against Milwaukee this year. Luke Jacksno pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season.
Freeman put Atlanta on the board first in the fourth with a three-run homer to center field. The blast scored Ronald Acuña Jr. and Darby Swanson who each reached on a base hit.
The Braves improve to a major-league best 40-17 since manager Brian Snitker moved Acuña Jr. to the top of the order on May 10.
n Giants 19, Rockies 2
DENVER — Brandon Crawford went 5-for-6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season-high in runs in a rout of Colorado in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Mike Yastrzemski went 4-for-6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.
It was just the fifth win in the Giants’ past 25 games at the Rockies’ ballpark, though San Francisco has been hot recently winning nine of its past 11.
n Reds 6, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Eugenio Suárez and Yasiel Puig each hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Cincinnati rallied past Chicago.
Jesse Winker raced home with an unearned go-ahead run to cap a two-run seventh inning that made a winner of All-Star Luis Castillo.
Curt Casali sent the first pitch from reliever Steve Cishek (2-5) in the seventh into the left-field bleachers to tie it at 3. Winker pinch-hit for Castillo and singled, then the Reds jumped on errors by two usually sure-handed Cubs infielders to take the lead.
Winker advanced to second when shortstop Javier Báez couldn’t handle Nick Senzel’s grounder. Winker came home when Suárez’s hard bouncer slipped over David Bote’s glove at third.
Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer and reliever Michael Lorenzen singled home insurance runs in the eighth as Cincinnati improved to 7-3 against the NL Central leaders.