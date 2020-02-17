Valley teams will begin their pursuit of district basketball championships as early as Tuesday, according to District 4 pairings released Sunday.
Northumberland Christian will host a District 4 Class A girls/boys doubleheader when the tournament begins Tuesday, while Class 2A girls play will also get underway.
District 4 quarterfinals continue each day through Friday when Danville’s girls and boys teams — a week after their sweep of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament titles — host playoff games.
On Tuesday, Northumberland Christian hosts the Benton girls at 6 p.m., followed by the Bucktail boys at 7:30 p.m. Both Warriors teams are seeded fourth in their respective district tournaments. As the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division champions, they’re scheduled to play ACAA semifinals Friday afternoon in DuBois.
Also Tuesday in Class A, Lourdes Regional travels to Sullivan County for a girls/boys doubleheader. The three-time defending champion Red Raiders girls are seeded No. 7, while the boys are No. 6. The Meadowbrook Christian boys, seeded seventh, play at No. 2 St. John Neumann Regional at 7 p.m Tuesday. Meadowbrook’s sixth-seeded girls are off until Wednesday, when they travel to Millville for a 6 p.m. tip.
Tuesday’s Class 2A girls’ quarterfinals include top-seeded and defending champion Mount Carmel hosting Cowanesque Valley, and No. 2 Southern Columbia hosting Montgomery — both at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the No. 7 East Juniata boys visit No. 2 Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. as part of the Class 2A tournament.
Thursday’s lineup features the Class 3A boys, including a 7 p.m. battle of No. 6 Warrior Run at third-seeded Mount Carmel. The Class 4A girls also get underway Thursday with defending champion and No. 4 Mifflinburg hosting Jersey Shore at 7 p.m.
The 4A girls’ quarters continue Friday with top-seeded Danville hosting No. 8 Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and No. 3 Shamokin welcoming sixth-seeded Milton in 6 p.m. openers of doubleheaders. Those Friday boys’ nightcaps feature second-seeded Danville against No. 7 Mifflinburg, and third-seeded Shamokin against No. 6 Jersey Shore, both at 7:30.
Lewisburg, the No. 4 seeded Class 4A boys squad, hosts fifth seeded Athens in a 7 p.m. start.
For the second consecutive year, the Class 5A girls’ teams are playing through District 11. Selinsgrove, as the No. 5 seed, will face fourth-seeded Southern Lehigh in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Catasauqua H.S. Shikellamy earned the No. 2 seed and a semifinal berth against Blue Mountain on a day to be determined.
District 3 postseason play begins today when the Greenwood boys, seeded No. 7 in Class A, host No. 10 High Point Baptist in a 7 p.m. first-round contest. The District 3 Class 2A semifinals Wednesday include second-seeded Millersburg hosting No. 3 Antietam at 7 p.m.
In District 3 girls’ play, No. 3 Greenwood plays host to sixth-seeded Halifax in a Friday quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday
8-Midd-West at 1-Montoursville, 7 p.m.
5-Athens at 4-Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
7-Mifflinburg at 2-Danville, 7:30 p.m.
6-Jersey Shore at 3-Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday
5-Troy at 4-Hughesville, 7 p.m.
7-Wellsboro at 2-Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
6-Warrior Run at 3-Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Friday
8-North Penn-Mansfield at 1-Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
8-South Williamsport at 1-Wyalusing Valley, 7 p.m.
5-Canton at 4-Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
7-East Juniata at 2-Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
6-Sayre at 3-Millville, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
5-Bucktail at 4-Northumberland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
7-Meadowbrook Christian at 2-St. John Neumann Regional, 7 p.m.
6-Lourdes Regional at 3-Sullivan County, 7:30 p.m
1-North Penn-Liberty, bye
GIRLS
CLASS 5A (with District 11)
Quarterfinal
Saturday
5-Selinsgrove vs. 4-Southern Lehigh at Catasauqua H.S., 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
TBA
3-Blue Mountain vs. 2-Shikellamy
Selinsgrove/Southern Lehigh winner vs. 1-Bangor
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday
5-Jersey Shore at 4-Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
7-Montoursville at 2-Athens, 7 p.m.
Friday
8-Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at 1-Danville, 6 p.m.
6-Milton at 3-Shamokin, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday
8-Wellsboro at 1-Loyalsock, 6 p.m.
5-Central Columbia at 4-Towanda, 7 p.m.
7-Hughesville at 2-Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
6-East Juniata at 3-Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
8-Cowanesque Valley at 1-Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
5-Muncy at 4-North Penn-Mansfield, 7 p.m.
7-Montgomery at 2-Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
6-Canton at 3-South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
5-Benton at 4-Northumberland Christian, 6 p.m.
7-Lourdes Regional at 2-Sullivan County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
6-Meadowbrook Christian at 3-Millville, 6 p.m.
1-Northeast Bradford, bye