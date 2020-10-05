'D' big in Eagles win

The Daily Item
ELIZABETHVILLE — Most of the conversation with Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson before Friday night’s game centered on the difficulty of stopping Upper Dauphin’s offense.
The Eagles did such a good job against the run — Chance Crawford ran for 88 yards on 12 carries, the rest of the Trojans’ team ran for 33 yards on 12 carriers — that Upper Dauphin ended up throwing the ball 36 times in the game in Line Mountain’s 46-22 victory.
Line Mountain stopped two fourth downs in their own territory to start the game. Crawford touched the ball six times on the opening drive for Upper Dauphin, and the seventh came on fourth-and-six from the Line Mountain 26. Garret Laudenslager sniffed out the swing pass, and tackled Crawford for a five-yard loss. In addition to 256 yards on the ground, Laudenslager had a team-high eight tackles in the win
Then Line Mountain had a two-yard punt go out of bounds at its own 35, but again the defense stood tall, despite the Trojans picking up a first down at the 19. A false start, and a Dominick Bridi tackle-for-a-loss ended the Upper Dauphin threat.
An injury to middle linebacker Kai Phillips early in the opening loss to Camp Hill forced the Eagles to shuffle some personell for the game against the Trojans. Jacob Feese moved from defensive end back to middle linebacker, and sophomore Brayden Boyer took over at defensive end.
Boyer had three tackles in his first start.
“The kids really rallied to the football, and Dom was just ridiculous running stuff down all over the field,” Carson said. “Because of Kai’s injury, we had to move Jacob back to linebacker and a sophomore — Bradyden Boyer — in at defensive end. He played really well.
“Everybody just kind of stepped up on defense.”
— Todd Hummel
Nye’s big night
Late in the first half Friday, Shamokin’s Brett Nye zipped a pass maybe 25 yards on the money to teammate Billy Delbaugh for a catch-and-run that essentially broke Shikellamy’s back. As Delbaugh blew past the defense and raced the final few of 68 yards to the end zone, Nye raised his right arm to punctuate a remarkable sequence.
The sophomore quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns — all to Delbaugh — to rally the Indians from a 13-0 deficit to a 28-13 halftime lead.
The Braves led by 13 points not 10 minutes into the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game. Nye responded by hitting six consecutive passes for 147 yards over a series of three scoring drives. It was part of a career-best performance (14-of-19, 348 yards, 4 TDs) that moved Shamokin to 3-1 on the season for the first time since 2004 under Carmen DeFrancesco.
“The biggest thing was our scheme,” said Nye, who had thrown for 229 yards and three scores in three games. “Our running backs create windows to pass, and our receivers get open. I’ve just got to make my play.
“They make it easy for me. Really easy.”
— Scott Dudinskie
Burning the clock
Max Madden was a workhorse for Shamokin on Friday.
After sharing first-half carries with Aaron Frasch and Ian Paul, the Indians junior ran 13 times for 96 yards in the second half. No other Indian had more than one second-half rush.
Madden helped Shamokin drain the clock and add to a 15-point halftime lead. He carried three Shikellamy defenders into the end zone on a 5-yard scoring run that put the Indians up 41-13.
— Scott Dudinskie
Second-chance score
Feese — Line Mountain’s quarterback — ripped off a 13-yard run early in the second quarter down to the Upper Dauphin one. Line Mountain lined up in the I-formation, and Feese faked a dive to fullback Beau Keim, motored off right tackle, and dove into the end zone for the first score of the Eagles-Trojans matchup.
Feese got halfway to the sideline when he realized that officials had blown the play dead. Feese not only fooled the Upper Dauphin defense, he fooled the officials as well. They blew the play dead on Keim being tackled short of the goal line without the ball.
Luckily for the Eagles, it didn’t cost them. Feese scored on the next play.
— Todd Hummel