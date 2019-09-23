The Daily Item
History has a way of repeating itself.
Sometimes, it doesn’t wait long for that history to happen once again.
Just ask Lewisburg coach Marc Persing about the first half of Friday’s HAC-I game against Shamokin.
“It felt like déjà vu at Mount Carmel,” Persing said. “We’d win first down, win second down, and then they’d hit 3rd-and-18.”
What began with Lewisburg winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half ended with an opening Indian possession that marched 80 yards on 18 plays in 9:12.
On the drive, the Indians converted a third-and-15, drew the Dragons offside on third-and-five, drew pass interference on a third-and-13 incomplete pass, converted a second-and-11 with a 12-yard pass, and ended the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nate Grimes to Joe Masser on fourth-and-16 (after Shamokin was penalized for holding on second down and Grimes was sacked on third-and-13).
Lewisburg’s defense posted six tackles for loss, including one sack, on Shamokin’s initial possession. However, the Indians converted 3-of-5 third downs and its lone fourth down attempt.
— Josh Funk
Stopping the Seals progress
Berwick showed a knack for producing tackles for loss whenever Selinsgrove generated the slightest bit of momentum Friday.
On the Seals’ first offensive series, they moved the ball 21 yards across midfield on three plays and faced second-and-1. Berwick stuffed the next two runs and forced a punt.
Same can be said for a third-quarter series when Berwick stuffed a fullback dive on third-and-2 from midfield. Selinsgrove opted for a fake punt on fourth-and-4, and junior Nate Schon rumbled for 17 yards after breaking a tackle near the line and darting the opposite way across the formation.
“I didn’t know if we’d get the ball in that kind of position again, and we were down two scores (16-7) at that point,” said Seals coach Derek Hicks. “It was a risk-reward thing, and we took the gamble. We missed a block on it — I couldn’t believe it — but Nate just made a heckuva play to break a couple tackles and get the first down.”
The Bulldogs responded, however, as Eric Montes’ second sack put the Seals in third-and-15 from the Berwick 30. Two incomplete passes ended the drive.
Montes matched teammate Mason Laubach with two sacks Friday, and Laubach’s plays ruined Selinsgrove drives from the jump. Laubach came free off the left edge on first down twice in the second half, dropping Danny Shoch for a 10-yard loss to the Seals’ 10 in the third quarter and then for an 8-yard loss to the 3 in the fourth. Both were three-and-out series, two of five such possessions against a defense that allowed just five first downs.
“If we’re all on the same page,” said Montes, a senior, “no one’s getting any points.”
“We’re riding this defense,” said Berwick coach Carm DeFrancesco. “Because of our defense, I’d like to play anybody.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Making a key stop
Ryan Darrup hasn’t gotten to play much this season as senior for the Mifflinburg football team, but in Friday’s 42-0 win over Warrior Run, 6-foot-2, 200-pounder might have the biggest defensive play for the Wildcats, preserving the shutout.
Warrior Run’s Hunter Ronvenolt drove the Defenders to the eight with a 23-yard pass to Derrick Thomas and his own 20-yard scramble.
With clock the winding down, the Defenders had a third-and-goal at the five, but Darrup came free and sacked Rovenolt for a loss to end the game, locking the Wildcats first shutout of the season.
— Todd Hummel
Big plays stopped
Selinsgrove took away Berwick’s big-play capability in the second half, limiting the Bulldogs to a long gain of 15 yards after halftime. In the first half, the hosts had six plays of 15 or more yards, including a 46-yard bomb that set up their opening score and back-to-back 22-yard runs that led to the go-ahead field goal.
On the first touchdown drive, Berwick receiver Shawn Sheptock ran by Seals senior Josh Nylund on a post pattern that move the ball to the Seals’ 5. Sheptock, a 6-foot-2, 202-pound junior, was the District 2 Class 3A bronze medalist in the 100 meters and runner-up in the 200 in May. The co-holder of the Berwick 100-meter record (10.9), Sheptock compares favorably to Southern Columbia senior Julian Fleming, one of the nation’s top prep receivers, according to Nylund, who matched up against both this month.
“(Sheptock) can move,” Nylund said. “I mean, Fleming’s something else. I think if (Sheptock) had the same (exposure) that Fleming had and the same opportunities, it would be a close comparison. That kid can move.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Special teams ace
Wyatt Metzger was an unsung hero for Selinsgrove in Friday’s loss. The senior took some of the sting out of Berwick’s defense by averaging 42.5 yards on six punts.
Metzger started the chain of events that led to the Seals’ touchdown with a 46-yard boot that was downed by Dean Hollenbach at the Berwick 1. Three snaps later, Nate Schon’s pressure on Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Laubach resulted in a hurried pass that Josh Nylund intercepted and returned 8 yards for a touchdown.
Early in the second quarter, with Selinsgrove pinned at its 8-yard line, Metzger hammered a punt that came to a rest after 60 yards, rolling the last 20 or 25.
His shortest punt was a 30-yarder, but Metzger boomed four of 40 or more yards.
—Scott Dudinskie
Running ability
Although Evan Herb draws plenty of attention for his ability to throw the football, Line Mountain’s senior quarterback showed Friday night that he’s capable of running it.
Pretty effectively, too.
Herb wound up rushing for 106 yards on 12 attempts as the visiting Eagles trimmed Millersburg 35-0 in a one-sided Tri-Valley League affair. When the 5-11, 185-pounder was at his most effective was sliding to the flanks on option keepers.
Herb, in fact, had six carries that netted him 10 yards or more.
Yet Herb’s early touchdown passes to Garret Laudenslager and Aidan Herb — Evan’s younger brother — had the Eagles sporting a 14-0 lead with 13:18 gone. While Herb completed 12-of-16 passes for 152 yards, he began the game going 8-for-9.
He did a good job,” Eagles coach Brandon Carson said. “He did a good job reading the option. He had one probably poor read, but he did a nice job running the ball.”
“We practiced all week on that option,” Millersburg coach Aaron Wright admitted. “We told our defensive ends, ‘You don’t hit anyone else except for the quarterback.’
“It’s so hard to teach that. They want to go after that dive, they want to go after that dive and all of a sudden … they’re coming around that end. We did drill upon drill with our defensive ends, ‘Don’t touch the dive. Don’t touch the dive. I don’t care if he doesn’t have the ball, just tackle him. … Tackle the quarterback. Tackle the quarterback.’”
Junior Jacob Feese also flashed his effectiveness at times with the option keeper whenever he was plugged in at quarterback, as the first of his rushing touchdowns came when he kept the ball for a 6-yard score instead of pitching it to the flanks.
Feese, however, was a real problem for the Indians from the fullback spot. He finished with 140 yards on 14 attempts and those aforementioned three scores.
“He’s a horse,” Carson said.
— Michael Bullock