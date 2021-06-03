The Daily Item
Thursday’s rain caused District 4 to postponed the scheduled Class 2A baseball championship game, and all four softball championships.
The District 4 Class 2A contest between Southern Columbia and Sayre will be played at noon today at Central Columbia High School.
The four softball games will be on Saturday, and all four will be at Elm Park in Williamsport.
Shamokin and Danville will meet in the 4A final on Field 1 at 1 p.m., followed by the 3A final between Central Columbia and Loyalsock at 3. The 2A final is now scheduled for 1 p.m. on Field 2, where Line Mountain and Wyalusing will meet. The A final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Field 3, featuring Montgomery and Northeast Bradford.