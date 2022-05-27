District 4 softball finals scheduled for today at Elm Park in Williamsport have been moved to next week ahead of this afternoon's expected thunderstorms.
The Class 2A final featuring South Williamsport and Muncy will now be played Monday at 11 a.m. The 4A game, where Shamokin meets Jersey Shore, will now be played Tuesday at 4:30.
BREAKING NEWS: the AA & AAAA softball finals scheduled for today have been postponed. The AA final will be played on Monday, May 30 at 11am & the AAAA final on Tuesday, May 31 at 4:30 pm— piaad4sports (@piaad4sports) May 27, 2022
Also on Tuesday, the A and 3A finals are also scheduled at 4:30. Cowanesque Valley and Montgomery meet in A, with Lewisburg and Central Columbia playing in 3A.
All games will still be played at Elm Park.