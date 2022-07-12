Teague Hoover’s last swing as a high school ballplayer shot a frozen rope just wide of second base that was plucked out of the air by the shortstop and momentarily bobbled before coming to rest in his glove.
The play robbed Hoover of career hit No. 90. Although, if we’re being honest, the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled his sophomore season kept him from reaching the 100-hit milestone.
It’s a harsh reality that would have disappointed a younger Hoover, who, as a rare freshman starter at Selinsgrove felt the pressure of proving himself on a veteran team. As a senior, however, he was less concerned with how he performed than with the Seals’ success — to the point he soldiered through the final third of the season with a debilitating hamstring injury.
“This year was more of, ‘I want to win at all costs — no matter what,’” he said. “I could go 0-for-4, or I could go 4-for-4; I could give up a bunch of runs, or I could pitch a really good game. (Winning) is what mattered most to me.
“I loved every second of playing the game and being there with my teammates, cheering them on, but I really wish that I could have given my team my all. I tried, but I feel like it could have been different if I was healthy and able to do the things that I’m called to do.”
Hoover’s mere presence was an inspiration to his teammates, who watched him labor through late-season games and then begin to heal on off days before re-aggravating the injury the next time out.
“Teague’s given more than he needs to,” said Seals senior Ryan Reich. “I can’t respect him any more for going out there and doing what he does.”
“There is no one like Teague Hoover. No one has that mentality,” said Selinsgrove junior Tyler Swineford. “He’s a bulldog. He’ll do anything to win.”
Let that add perspective to a season in which Hoover batted .410 (32-for-78) with a career-best 20 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits, while going 8-0 with three saves and a 2.27 ERA on the mound. He led the Seals in doubles (eight), triples (three), stolen bases (11) and slugging percentage (.705). He also averaged a team-high 11.78 strikeouts per seven innings, fanning 78 and walking 16 over 46 1/3.
The heart and soul of a team that played in a state championship game for the second time in three seasons was also the repeat choice for The Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year.
“It’s definitely satisfying to do the things that I’ve done personally and that we’ve done as a team for Selinsgrove,” Hoover said. “It’s definitely something to be proud of.”
Hoover, who will play for Lewisburg alum Steve Kline at Indiana (Pa.) University, had a .446 average (25-for-56) and a 1.46 ERA during the regular season. The schedule that tested his injury late in the year took more of a toll in the postseason. There was just one day between the Seals’ quarterfinal and semifinal games in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional; two days between the state first round and quarterfinals; and three days between the state semis and title game.
“It’s like, ‘OK — it’s feeling a little better,’ and then another game would come and — boom — it’s just like all the progress I made, all the healing and actually feeling better for once, it would crush it and I’d have to start back at the same place,” he said. “It was tough, but it was the last season of my high school career so I had to put it all out there.”
Despite daily visits with Selinsgrove athletic trainer Jason Taylor and managed rest on off days, Hoover estimated he was never better than 80 percent in the playoffs. Pitching was most painful, he said, pushing off his right leg to deliver the fastball he threw a majority of the time in eight innings over five relief appearances in seven postseason games. Still, he batted .318 with a trio of multi-hit games — including both the state quarters and semis — and went 3-0 with a save while averaging 11.38 strikeouts per seven innings.
He iced a 3-2 win in the subregional final by striking out North Pocono’s clean-up batter with the tying run on base. Then he struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief to beat Upper Dublin in the state quarters, followed by getting the last four outs — finishing with three consecutive strikeouts — in a nine-inning win over Archbishop Wood in the semis.
“I loved every second of it,” he said. “It was definitely worth the pain. You just had to grind through it. I feel like if I would have taken the safe route and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to pack it in,’ I feel like I’d definitely be regretting it.”
Defending Class 5A champion Bethel Park blanked the Seals on three hits in the state final, denying Hoover another gold medal to pair with his 2019 prize. For someone who hobbled through the season’s last dozen or so games, though, his silver medal was worth its weight in gold.
“It would have been totally awesome to get 100 hits, do this or do that, but I feel like there’s more to it than that,” Hoover said. “If I had to choose between 100 hits and making it to the state championship twice, I would definitely pick the state championship twice. The state championship games were an awesome experience, for not just me but the players, coaches and the fans. It was just awesome.”