FIRST TEAM
Christian Bingaman, Millersburg, 5-10, 160, jr., G
Averaged 22.2 points per game for the 18-8 Indians, the District 3 runners-up. He had seven games with 30 or more points this year. Averaged 6.3 foul shots per game, and 4.5 assists per game.
Joey Masser, Shamokin, 6-3, 190, sr., F
Averaged 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Indians. A four-year starter for Shamokin. Masser scored his 1,000th career point this season.
Aaron Knauss, 6-3, 180, senior, G
Averaged 19.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and nearly 4.7 assists per game. Finished his career with more than 2,000 points. Led the Warriors to their first appearance in the District 4 Class A final and a state playoff berth.
Nick Shedleski, Lewisburg, 6-4, 220, sr., F
Four-year starter helped the Green Dragons rebound with their best season since his freshman year. Averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Lewisburg.
Mason Filarski, Shamokin, 5-10, 160, sr G
Another four-year starter for the Indians. Mostly a 3-pointer shooter for the first three seasons, but added some dribble-drive to his game to enhance his offensive game. Averaged 14.6 points per game this season
SECOND TEAM
Mike Balichik, Mount Carmel, 6-3, 180, jr. G
14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, team-high 56 steals
Davis Marshall, Shikellamy, 6-5, 210, jr. F
13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds
Mavin James, Danville, 6-4, 170, sr. G
12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds
Isaiah Valentine, Mifflinburg, 6-0, 180, jr., G
19.3 points in 12 games played due to injury
Ethan Hartman, Warrior Run, 6-6, 180, jr. C
12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, shot 61 percent from floor
Honorable mention
Danville: Dante Harward, K.J. Riley, Jagger Dressler
East Juniata: Wayne Dressler
Greenwood: Aaron Bollinger
Lewisburg: Peter Lantz, Ben Liscum
Line Mountain: Cameren Hunsberger, Nick Williams
Meadowbrook Christian: Ashton Canelo
Midd-West: Braedon Reid
Mifflinburg: Jake Young, Dante Colon, Dylan Doebler
Milton: Ceasar Allen
Northumberland Christian: David King, Jack Garvin
Selinsgrove: Ivan DeJesus
Shamokin: Matt Schicchitano
Shikellamy: Jacob Hernandez
Warrior Run: Denver Beachel, Ahmahd Keyes