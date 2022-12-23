Since Alfred Romano’s primary objective heading into his final high school season was collective success, Lewisburg’s talented senior playmaker had a rather simple offseason regimen: Work, more work and even more work.
Also willing to assume a sizable leadership role within Ben Kettlewell’s club, it was time for him to put into action the lessons he learned and absorbed earlier in his career while studying the habits displayed by former teammates Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia and Jack Dieffenderfer while Romano was figuring out what it would take to get on the field and stay there.
Let’s just say it worked.
Not only was Lewisburg able to mine more District 4 Class 2A gold — Kettlewell’s squad claimed their fourth crown in as many years — capture yet another Pennsylvania Heartland Conference-Division I championship and advance to a state Final Four for the fourth straight season with Romano and his classmates leading the way, but the determined Dragon also enjoyed memorable individual success.
Although a first-team PHAC-I all-star nod and a place among Pennsylvania’s all-state contingent were landed shortly after Lewisburg’s splendid campaign came to a close in the state semifinals, another arrives today — in the heart of the holiday season — since Romano is The Daily Item’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“My goals were to win as a team and the ultimate was to win a state championship,” said Romano, who slipped seamlessly between striker and midfielder while banking 76 points on 28 goals and 20 assists as Lewisburg bounced to a 20-2-1 finish. “I wanted it so badly.
“And the individual awards, I’m so thankful for them.”
Yet nothing Romano accomplished came without investing plenty of sweat equity into a grueling regimen featuring at different times play with his North Union United club team, going off on his own and doing lots of ball work and shooting drills — and, of course, all sorts of fitness work. and those efforts had the Gettysburg College commit ready when Kettlewell convened preseason training.
“He understood what the guys did before him and he understood he needed to do work in the offseason,” Kettlewell said. “You’d see him around town and after school doing a lot of things that were unrequired. That’s what made him stand out.
“He didn’t just show up for practice; he did it all before practice.”
Once the games began to unfold, Romano proved to be remarkably adept at diagnosing what an opponent was tossing at the Dragons, testing possible solutions before ultimately breaking adversaries down by pocketing a finish or setting up a teammate with a slick delivery. Frequently, he and Kettlewell exchanged ideas during a sideline breather.
Romano even had a game plan he shared with his coach heading into Lewisburg’s state semifinal with Northwestern Lehigh, a successful program that recently moved into the Class 2A ranks following deep runs at the Class 3A level. Since the Tigers typically flashed a three-man defensive backfield, not a four-man unit like most programs utilize these days, Romano believed they could be attacked.
Unfortunately, the Dragons were unable to squeeze into the state final, falling in penalty kicks.
Regardless, the individual accolades arrived, noteworthy accomplishments Romano was quick to appreciate … and share.
“(Earning an all-state nod) made me feel good,” said Romano, who pocketed nine game-winning scores, two in Lewisburg’s state victories over Dunmore and Conwell-Egan. “I remember watching high school games before I was in high school, and I thought that award was really cool. Senior year I was able to get it and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They made me look really, really good.
“Obviously, at the end, I think I had the majority of our team’s stats, but I couldn’t have done it without the team,” added Romano, who posted six goals and six assists in six postseason outings. “I did feel honored, and the biggest thing was it meant my work was paying off.”