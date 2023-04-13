“We wouldn’t be here without him/her” is quickly rising on the list of coaches’ overused sports cliches.
You could say it about almost anyone on any team, particularly the starters and standouts.
There are, however, a few players for whom it rings different. Kansas City probably wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl without Patrick Mahomes. Iowa likely doesn’t play for the women’s basketball national championship without Caitlin Clark.
Similarly, Meadowbrook Christian girls basketball couldn’t have enjoyed the most successful season in program history without Kailey Devlin.
In fact, the Lions’ historic success (27 wins, league and district titles, deep state-playoff run) and Devlin’s role in it, is what elevated the junior swing player to The Daily Item Girls Basketball Player of the Year over several worthy candidates.
Devlin averaged 20.7 points per game, tops in the Valley. She led Meadowbrook Christian in rebounding (6.2 rpg.), while tying for second on the team in steals (2.5 spg.) and assists (1.7 apg.). Her shooting percentages were strong: 48% from 2-point range (174-of-365), 39% from the 3-point arc (43-of-111). She also made 67% of her free throws, sinking more fouls (144) than the rest of the Lions attempted (113).
Numbers on the stat sheet, though, don’t paint the best picture of what made Devlin the area’s most indispensable player.
After two varsity seasons, she realized she didn’t have to do all the heavy lifting. “In past years, my biggest fault was trying to win it all in one quarter,” she said. This past season, the team came together around her, with Alyssa Canelo and Audrey Millett providing hard-nosed guard play, Alayna Smith rounding into a potent big, and freshman Maddy Fasnacht arriving with a splash.
Meadowbrook’s chemistry made it easy for the 5-foot-9 Devlin to let the game come to her. She still routinely faced gimmick defenses aimed at containing her, but, even then, Devlin could take over when a situation demanded it.
The Lions fell behind St. John Neumann 10-0 at the start of the District 4 Class A final, and trailed by 13 late in the third quarter. Devlin scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime (including 10 of her team’s 14 in OT) to finish with a career-best 34 in the the program’s first district title win.
Against Linville Hill in the state tournament’s second round, her eight points in the third quarter broke open a three-point game as the Lions won by 16. Then, in a state quarterfinal loss to Mountain View, she shook off an 0-for-13 start from the floor to score 20 points after halftime, including 12 in the fourth quarter to force OT. She played all of the final 15:23 of the game with four fouls.
“A kid who, I think, might have been 0-for-14 at one point, who still has the belief in herself to take those shots and have the fourth quarter that she did ... she’s such a good kid. She really is,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin, who often seems genuinely dazzled by his daughter’s play.
Although the Lions were unbeaten in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play and won the tournament championship, Devlin’s scoring average was better (22.5 ppg.) in 16 games against non-ACAA opponents. She also averaged 21.9 in eight postseason games.
She became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer, pausing at 1,378 points, 427 rebounds, 258 steals and 164 assists and 106 blocked shots in 81 career games with a season to go.