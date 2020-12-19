No one saw Southern Columbia’s girls soccer state championship coming, least of all Tigers sophomore forward Loren Gehret.
“I remember finishing the (regular) season thinking we’ll be lucky if we can just win a few games,” she said. “Then we just kept going and going.”
No doubt because Gehret kept scoring and scoring.
After getting blown out by league rival Central Columbia, 11-2, on Oct. 17, the Tigers were 7-9 and needed to win their final two regular-season games to sneak into the district playoffs. They did.
The eighth-seeded Tigers then eliminated the first, fourth and second seeds — in that order — to claim the District 4 Class A title. In the state playoffs, they outscored three opponents 17-1 to capture their second crown in three years.
During those final eight games, Gehret was unstoppable, scoring 19 goals and assisting on 10 more — an average of six points per contest.
Because of her play throughout the season — particularly in the incredible postseason run — Gehret was selected as The Daily Item Girls Soccer Player of the Year,
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Loren’s confidence level is increasing every game,” Tigers coach Derek Stine said. “She’s getting better every game.”
Gehret scored both Southern Columbia goals in its 2-1 victory of Greensburg Central Catholic in the state final, including a beautifully arched tally from 35 yards out that made SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays a few days later.
“Our comeback was insane,” she said. “I’m so thankful for our coaches because they really kept our heads in it. We knew we could do it, but we just had to stay calm and stick to our game. We knew we were better than our record, and I think having played all those really good teams early on helped us a lot when it became time for districts and states. I think it really helped us in the long run.”
Since the season ended, Gehret became the eighth Tiger named to the Pa. Soccer Coaches Association All-State team. She was also one of just 15 girls (and two sophomores) from Pennsylvania — regardless of school classification — to earn a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region team, an area that spans Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
It all made her an easy choice as the Valley’s top player.
“It’s still crazy to think about,” Gehret said of the team and individual accolades. “It still doesn’t feel real. We got to our highest point, and I feel like we should keep going and get higher. I definitely didn’t expect all of this recognition, but it’s really cool to get it.”
Gehret scored 35 goals and racked up 21 assists in the championship season. Halfway through her high school career she has amassed 53 goals and 31 assists for 137 career points, which ranks eighth in program history. At that pace, she could threaten the program’s points record of 307, held by current assistant coach Erin Spotts.
A three-sport athlete, Gehret is now waiting to learn when — or if — the winter sports season will resume. As a freshman on the girls basketball team last year, Gehret led the Tigers in assists (70) and steals (66), while ranking second in points (245) and third in rebounds (110). She helped lead the Tigers to their third consecutive state tournament appearance.
Due to the cancellation of last year’s spring sports season, she hopes to make her track-and-field debut in a few months. Until then, she plans to stay active with more soccer training.
“We aren’t going to play basketball for a little bit now, so I’m going to keep working out,” she said. “Our (soccer) season was up in the air a lot. I remember our coaches telling us to just play every game like it was our last. We didn’t know how much longer we were going to be going. I think it’s amazing that we made it all the way through.”