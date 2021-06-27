Player of the Year
Kya Matter, Line Mountain
First team
P: Morgan Wagner, Danville
C: Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy
Hit .375 in her first-year behind the plate for the Braves with an area-leading 31 RBIs this season. Hit four homers and didn’t commit an error behind the plate this season.
1B: Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg
2B: Carly Wagner, Lewisburg
3B: Allison Beddall, Selinsgrove
SS: Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin
Had an area-high 37 hits this season as a freshman. Scored an area-high 33 runs this season. Stole 16 bases and hit .529 this season.
OF: Emma Kurtz, Shamokin
OF: Alyssa Robinson, East Juniata
OF: Kira Snyder, Danville
DP: Annie Hornberger, Shamokin
Second team
Honorable mention