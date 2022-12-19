LEWISBURG — Mikey Timinski banked in a 3-pointer with five seconds to play, lifting Dallas to a 61-59 win over Lewisburg in nonleague boys basketball on Monday.
The Green Dragons (2-4) took a 59-58 lead on Cam Michaels' runner with 18 seconds to play.
Michaels led four Lewisburg scorers in double figures with 18 points. Jack Blough added 13, while Henry Harrison and Wade Young each had 11.
Dallas 61, Lewisburg 59
Lewisburg (2-4) 59
Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-0 4; Jack Blough 6 1-2 13; Wade Young 3 2-3 11; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 11; Cam Michaels 8 0-0 18; Noah Pawling 0 0-1 0; Tsogtoo Batbactor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-6 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Young 3, Michaels 2.
Did not score: Dylan Dershem.