DALLAS — After a back-and-forth first quarter, Dallas used a big second quarter to take control on its way to a 66-46 win over Shamokin on Tuesday in a PIAA Class 4A boys basketball game.
The Indians and Mountaineers played racehorse basketball in a first quarter, which ended with Dallas’ Austin Finarelli — one of two 1,000-point scorers in their lineup — making a 30-foot buzzer-beating 3-point shot.
That gave Dallas, which trailed much of the first quarter, a 27-20 lead and set the stage for the second quarter in which Dallas outscored the Indians 24-3 for a 51-23 halftime lead.
The Indians shot just 1-for-10 and turned the ball over numerous times in the second quarter, while Dallas got its fastbreak going and shot 11-for-15.
“We probably played a little faster than we wanted to,” said Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman, whose team finished the season 17-10. “We can play fast, and I thought we did a real good job early on of playing inside out. But we had a couple turnovers late in the (first) quarter, and then the 3-pointer at the buzzer really got the crowd into it for them.
“We knew they were a really good team. They came to our place in the COVID year to play York Catholic when these guys were sophomores, and we knew how good they were then. They’re very aggressive and fly around all over the place.”
Nick Nocito (16 points), Finarelli (14) and Michael Cumbo (14) had all of those points in the first half, and the second half largely became a game between the two backup squads.
Jennsyn Shuey finished with 11 points for Shamokin. He was the recipient of several low-post passes for baskets in the early going.
Zimmerman reflected on the Indians’ season after a 6-12 campaign last season.
“Last year was the lowest point since I’ve had since I’ve been associated with the program for a lot of reasons,” Zimmerman said, “But I’m really pleased with the progress we made this year, and I have to thank the seniors for that. They really got us back on track. I think we’re going to be really good the next couple of seasons. We started three freshmen tonight, and this was good in that they got a look at what it takes to move on.”
Joe Hile, Cameron Annis and Jason Leiby each added six points for the Indians.
PIAA CLASS 4A
FIRST ROUND
DALLAS 66, SHAMOKIN 46
Shamokin (17-10) 46
Rylan Price 1 1-2 3, Cayan Mieciecki 1 0-0 2, Joe Hile 2 0-0 6, Cameron Annis 2 0-0 6, Case Lichty 0 0-2 0, Colin Seedor 1 0-0 2, Jennsyn Shuey 5 1-2 11, Connor Mattern 0 3-4 3, Caydin Bowers 1 0-0 3, Jason Leiby 2 1-1 6, Wisdom Artis-Jones 1 1-2 4, Totals 16-43 7-13 46.
3-point goals: Hile 2, Annis 2, Bowers, Leiby, Artis-Jones.
Did not score: Joe Tarr, Dom Michaels.
Dallas (25-3) 66
Austin Finarelli 5 2-2 14, Michael Timinski 1 0-0 3, Nick Nocito 8 0-0 16, Jackson Wydra 3 0-0 6, E.J. Matushek 1 1-2 3, Michael Cumbo 4 4-4 14, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 2, Michael Bufalino 1 1-1 4, Nicholas Williams 1 0-0 2, Sean Dolan 1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 8-9 66.
3-point goals: Finarelli 2, Cumbo 2, Timinski, Dolan.
Did not score: Zach Paczewski, Darius Wallace, Jacob Seymour, Cameron Faux, Nick Williams, Jack Karosa.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;20;3;6;17 — 46
Dallas;27;24;7;8 — 66