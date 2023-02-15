DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Conor Daly’s first call after getting offered a chance to race his way into the Daytona 500 was to a guy named AJ.
It was supposed to be Allmendinger. He accidentally dialed up Foyt.
Daly panicked and hung up before the four-time Indy 500 champion and 1972 Daytona 500 winner could answer.
“It would have been an interesting call,” Daly said.
Probably would have been informative, too, since Foyt is one of two open-wheel regulars (along with Mario Andretti) to win the two most prestigious races in North America – the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500.
Nonetheless, Daly, an IndyCar regular, has been trying to glean knowledge from anyone and everyone (besides Foyt) about how to efficiently and effectively get around Daytona International Speedway.
With 36 drivers already locked into the 40-car field based on NASCAR’s charter system, six others will compete for the final four starting spots in the Daytona 500. Daly, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, action sports star Travis Pastrana and youngsters Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith will vie for those coveted spots.
Two of them will get in during single-lap qualifying runs Wednesday night. That will leave four guys vying for the final two spots in twin qualifying races Thursday.
Daly considers himself a long shot to make the race on speed in his No. 50 Chevrolet for The Money Team, especially because he has so little experience at Daytona. and he’s right: FanDuel Sportsbook listed his odds at winning the race at 200-1 on Wednesday.