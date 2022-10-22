The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ dynamism has bamboozled defenses in back-to-back games.
Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday.
The performance gave Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend.
“I expected that,” Daniels said of his newly established school record and his prolific two-game stretch. “I know what I’m capable of doing.”
Reveling in the resounding triumph over a historical and highly-ranked rival, LSU fans stormed the field as the game ended. Now LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) is back in the race to win the SEC West — if the Tigers can beat No. 6 Alabama.
After being outgained 200-80 in the first quarter and falling behind 17-3 on Jonathan Cruz’s field goal to start the second quarter, LSU outscored Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) 42-3 the remainder of the game.
“You can see the resilience in this team,” Daniels said. “Once we get going, we’re hard to stop.”
Ole Miss was trying to start 8-0 for the first time since 1962, but coach Lane Kiffin was left to lament his team’s collapse after a strong start.
No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, and Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers to key the rout.
Tanner McCallister had two interceptions, and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for second-half touchdowns.
No. 3 Tennessee 64, UT-Martin 24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Tennessee over the FCS Skyhawks.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 18-of-24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores for the Vols (7-0).
Dresser Winn threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns for UT Martin (4-3).
No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Alabama’s defense continued its domination of Mississippi State.
The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907.
The Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense.
“To me, that’s a start,” Tide coach Nick Saban. “It’s kind of time to answer the bell, and now the challenge is we need to build on that.”
The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3) still couldn’t reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Tide in three meetings under coach Mike Leach, getting outscored (120-15).
Rogers completed 30-of-60 passes for 231 yards. Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run to end the game. Young completed 21-of-35 passes with a couple of long ones on scrambles, including a 31-yard TD to JoJo Earle.
This one didn’t turn into a showdown of star quarterbacks, however, but a statement game for ‘Bama’s defense. The Tide, which started LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks for the first time, had 15 pass breakups and four sacks after getting victimized by the Volunteers.
No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30
EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns as Oregon handed UCLA its first loss of the season.
The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia, and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 Conference play.
The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004. UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn’t defeated the Ducks since 2017.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21-of-28 passes, eight to Troy Franklin for 132 yards and two scores.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards and a score for the Bruins.
No. 13 Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as Wake Forest won its third straight.
All of Hartman’s touchdown throws — including two each to Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards for the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Boston College (2-5, 1-4), which hasn’t defeated a top 25 opponent since 2018.
No. 21 Cincinnati 29, SMU 27
DALLAS — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and Cincinnati broke up a two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against against American Athletic Conference opponents.
Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 to pull SMU (3-4, 1-2) within two, but Preston Stone’s 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. fell incomplete.
Stone, a redshirt freshman, replaced starter Tanner Mordecai, who left the game and the field late in the third quarter with an apparent injury.
No. 25 Tulane 38, Memphis 28
NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Tyjae Spears ran for 125 yards and another score as Tulane celebrated its first Top 25 ranking since 1998.
The Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic) scored on three of their first four possessions and took a 35-0 lead into the second half before the Tigers rallied.
Seth Henigan had 257 of his 312 passing yards in the second half for the Tigers (4-4, 2-3), finishing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eddie Lewis caught two touchdown passes, finishing with three receptions for 94 yards.